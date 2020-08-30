Mental lapse: Jon Rahm (66) hit with one-shot penalty for picking up his ball

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill.– Jon Rahm would have had the low round of the week at the BMW Championship if he had actually kept in mind to reach into his pocket on the 5th green.

Rahm risen into contention Saturday at Olympia Fields, shooting a 4-under 66 that connected for the very best rating up until now on a requiring design. But his only bogey of the day beganNo 5, where Rahm inexplicably chose up his ball on the green without marking it and got a one-shot penalty as an outcome.

“I was holding my marker in my pocket, just went at it, and for some reason I just picked up the ball thinking I marked it already,” Rahm stated. “I don’t know if the camera saw my face or not, but I mean, when I was touching it just off the ground, I knew. And I looked at (caddie) Adam (Hayes) like, I just froze. I didn’t know. I didn’t know what happened, how it happened or how to proceed. That’s all I can say.”

After returning the ball to its initial position, Rahm two-putted and called the 6-footer he holed for bogey “the most important shot of the round.” After making just one birdie en path to an opening 75, he made 5 birdies throughout the 3rd round while making the most of reasonably much easier early morning …