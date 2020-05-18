Mental Health Awareness Week: Brentford’s Thomas Frank on the ‘normality’ of mental health issues | Football News



















Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has urged anybody scuffling with mental health issues to talk out

“If you don’t have any weakness, you don’t have any strength.” That is the key message from Brentford head coach Thomas Frank, talking as half of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Frank is again together with his household in his native Denmark, ready to seek out out – like so many gamers, officers and followers – when and the way soccer will return in England.

The 46-year-old had guided Brentford to fourth place in the Sky Bet Championship earlier than the coronavirus pandemic introduced a halt to the season in March.

But like everybody reacting to life in a modified world in the age of COVID-19, Frank is having to focus his consideration on extra elementary issues.

Speaking in a candid interview, he mirrored on how regular it’s to have mental health issues, in addition to the significance of soccer in many individuals’s lives in providing “something to rely on”, an element introduced into sharp focus by its present absence.

“Everybody has some weakness. If you don’t have any weakness, you don’t have any strength,” stated Frank.

“It’s linked, all the things is linked.

“It’s OK to have a mental health subject. Everybody has it a technique or one other.

“I might say it is regular, in a approach, that you’ve got one thing you are concerned about or that you’re scuffling with.

“The best advice I can give is to talk to people. Talk. And don’t feel that it’s unnatural. I think it’s a strength to show weakness.”

Frank believes soccer gives folks ‘one thing to rely on’

As for his message to Bees supporters in lockdown again in the UK, Frank urged them to make the most of the good spells – one thing they’ve already loved in current seasons – when soccer is lastly allowed to return.

“Hopefully, we can get back playing football,” he added.

“Sport is a assist to so much of folks. Either they’re doing it on their very own or they’re following soccer.

“They have one thing to rely on, it is a huge factor for them. So we’re actually trying ahead to enjoying on the pitch once more, having fun with the highs and lows in soccer, similar to in life.

“Go through the bad spells and really, really enjoy the good spells and [I] look forward to seeing them again.”

Hosted by the Mental Health Foundation, Mental Health Awareness Week takes from May 18-24 2020. Find out more here.

If you are affected by issues associated to mental wellbeing or need to discuss, please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or visit the website.