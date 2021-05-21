'Mental fitness is just as important as physical fitness,' Calm Co-Founder says on surge in growth
'Mental fitness is just as important as physical fitness,' Calm Co-Founder says on surge in growth

Calm is partnering with HBO for ‘A World of Calm’, a series focused on relaxation and meditation. Calm Co-Founder & Co-CEO Michael Acton Smith joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR