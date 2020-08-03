Men’s Wearhouse owner files for bankruptcy as pandemic torpedoes suit sales

The company said in a statement Sunday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a district court in Texas to implement a restructuring plan that has the support of 75% of its lenders. The plan will reduce its debt by at least $630 million and ensure it can keep operating.

“Reaching an agreement with our lenders represents a critical milestone toward our goal of becoming a stronger company that has the financial and operational flexibility to compete and win in the rapidly evolving retail environment,” said CEO Dinesh Lathi.

The group, which also owns Moores Clothing for Men and K&G Fashion Superstore, said it will continue to serve customers throughout the restructuring process. “Tailored Brands aims to move quickly through the process,” it added.

The company has also filed motions with the court to ensure it can to continue paying employees as usual and keep benefits intact. The motions will also allow it to honor customer gift cards, rental reservations, custom clothing orders and loyalty programs.