Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank parent company is the latest retailer to seek bankruptcy protection

Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new typical is sustained by customers. To take pleasure in endless gain access to to our journalism, subscribe today

The ranks of merchants looking for remedy for their mountains of financial obligation throughout lean times increased once again late Sunday when Tailored Brands, the owner of the Men’s Wearhouse andJos A. Bank chains, looked for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The retailer had actually been dealing with huge obstacles prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with males significantly going with more casual clothes at work and the increasing appeal of more recent brand names and services like SuitSupply Store closings throughout lockdowns and countless males not requiring brand-new fits since they’re working from house in the meantime pressed Tailored over the edge. In its newest quarter, sales fell 60.4% to $287 million.

The company is not alone in dealing with that issue: Brooks Brothers Group, Ascena Retail Group, the owner of Ann Taylor, and Neiman Marcus have actually all applied for bankruptcy protection in current months Nordstrom, a much healthier company economically, has actually likewise focused much of its males’s product on casual clothes in the last couple of years.

Tailored Brands stated that its restructuring handle more than three-fourths of its senior loan providers will slash a minimum of $630 million in financial obligation. The company will get $500 million in …

Read The Full Article