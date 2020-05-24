Menomonee Falls High School relocates a student’s graduation ceremony so dying father can celebrate

MILWAUKEE — A Menomonee Falls High School scholar was capable of grant her father certainly one of his closing needs when she graduated throughout a particular ceremony on the household’s entrance garden Friday.

Kenyette Edwards, wearing a cap, robe, and protecting masks, was surrounded by family and friends when she obtained her diploma from Menomonee Falls High School Principal Bob Vitale.

“I used to like sit at the table and like do work for like three to four hours a day just so I could have this moment for my dad,” stated Kenyette.

Kenyette’s dad, Kenyatta, has been combating stage 4 lung most cancers for the previous 12 months and is now in hospice care.

“I’m going to cherish every moment of her,” stated Kenyatta, moments earlier than his daughter walked a make-shift stage on his entrance garden.

The father of seven has by no means missed a graduation. He stated he has been combating to make it to this one, and every single day has been exhausting.

With the coronavirus pandemic interrupting graduation plans, and a digital ceremony was not scheduled to occur till the tip of June, Kenyette’s mother Natasha was apprehensive the ceremony was too far out.

“She was like ‘Mom, my dad hasn’t missed a graduation and I don’t want him to miss this one,’ and I’m like ‘we are going to make it happen,” stated Natasha Dotson, mom of the graduate.

So, Natasha contacted Menomonee Falls High School.

“There’s no thought process in this. You just come and do what you got to do,” stated Vitale, who introduced the graduation ceremony to the household’s entrance garden.

“I’ve been holding on as long as I can,” stated Kenyatta as he proudly watched his daughter graduate.

Now, with a diploma in hand, Kenyette is targeted on cherishing closing moments together with her dad.

“That’s all I wanted. For my daddy to see me to walk across the stage,” stated Kenyette.

Next, she is contemplating persevering with her schooling and pursuing a profession in nursing.

