Florida is experiencing a meningococcal illness outbreak, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). At least 26 instances and 7 fatalities involving homosexual and bisexual males have been reported thus far.

Serious meningococcal infections might manifest in one of two ways. Meningitis is one of them, and its typical symptoms include headache, stiff neck, nausea, and photosensitivity (photophobia). The second condition is a bloodstream infection caused by the Neisseria meningitidis bacterium, which can be fulminant and result in coma and death within hours. A purple rash brought on by bleeding signals imminent shock. To avoid mortality in any case, early treatment is essential. As early symptoms might resemble the flu, one issue is delayed detection.

Meningococcal Spreads Through Fluids

Meningococcus comes in a variety of strains. Males who have intercourse with men who reside in or have gone to Florida are experiencing an epidemic of serogroup C. Hispanic guys make up around half of the cases. In Tallahassee this month, college students saw a second epidemic of the serotype B virus. Meningococcal infections are commonly found in this population. A few years ago, there was an outbreak of this kind in our neighborhood. Meningitis and sepsis respectively claimed the lives of two pupils. One made a full recovery, but a common side effect was hearing loss in one ear.

Meningococcus is spread by kissing or secretions, such as when sharing glasses or a bottle. Infections are more frequent among high school and college students in part because of this. This is another reason why meningococcus vaccination is required by several colleges. Penicillin or ceftriaxone are typically used as treatments; although rare, resistance to these medicines can arise.

Meningococcus epidemics happen annually in a sub-Saharan region of North Africa. The appropriateness of giving rifampin to healthcare professionals who requested cultures or preventive therapy with it was a frequent topic of discussion in hospital infection control settings. Antibiotic rifampin, administered for prophylaxis, does provide defense against infection. This does not call for the use of antibiotics. The failure of oral contraceptives is another side effect of rifampin.