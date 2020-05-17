Menendez callS IG firing a “Friday night massacre”, looking at IG

“This is outrageous, an Inspector General is supposed to be independent. They are there for the purpose of making sure that agencies act appropriately, and once again we have another Friday night massacre of an Inspector General for no good cause,” Menedez informed CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room.”

Trump late on Friday discharged State Department Inspector General Steve Linick– the latest in a series of dismissals of interior federal government guard dogs that have actually been available in the wake of the President’s pardon on 2 short articles of impeachment previously this year.

Earlier in the day, the New Jersey legislator and also House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel, a New York Democrat, revealed that they have actually introduced a probe right into Trump’s firing ofLinick

“We unalterably oppose the politically-motivated firing of inspectors general and the President’s gutting of these critical positions,” Engel and also Menendez created in a letter to the White House.

Menendez informed Blitzer Saturday night he is “looking at legislation to strengthen” the guard dog federal government function and also stop future shootings. “If, at the end of the day, we can have someone fired without cause without impunity, then we have totally eliminated a check and balance on this or any future administration. That’s not acceptable, it’s the reason Congress created inspector generals in the first place. To make sure that the department, in this case the State Department, is being honest and truthful and pursuing the cause of the American people,” he claimed. Menendez claimed that Trump’s description for the firing, which Trump claimed was based on a lack of confidence in Linick, was “wholly unacceptable.” “The President doesn’t want any investigations, he wants no transparency. And at the same time, he creates a diversion from the lack of his readiness of dealing with this pandemic,” he informedBlitzer . Republicans have actually mainly been silent concerning Linick’sfiring But UtahSen Mitt Romney, the only GOP legislator that elected to found guilty Trump of misuse of power, strongly condemned the current shootings Saturday, calling them “a threat to accountable democracy.” Earlier in the day, RepublicanSen Chuck Grassley, a long time supporter of assessors basic, shared some issue concerning Trump’s reasoning for firingLinick . “As I’ve said before, Congress requires written reasons justifying an IG’s removal. A general lack of confidence simply is not sufficient detail to satisfy Congress,” Grassley claimed in a declaration. “The President has not provided the kind of justification for the removal of IG Linick required by this law,” claimed MaineSen Susan Collins, referencing a law she co-authored in 2008 , as part of a Saturday night Twitter thread

CNN’s Zachary Cohen and also Manu Raju added to this tale.





