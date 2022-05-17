At one of the intersections in the center of Yerevan, the participants of the act of disobedience danced around for a moment. Ոստիկաները հեռախոսներով նկարեցին անհնազանդության գործողությունների մասնակիցների շուրջպարը: The participants of the disobedient actions were greeted from the cars on Isahakyan Street. Most of the drivers got out of the cars and joined them. At the Teryan-Isahakyan intersection, cars also started signaling to support the demonstrators, who were women, as men were brutally detained by red berets.

NA deputy Anna Mkrtchyan said that by hitting the boys’ heads on the asphalt, the red berets took them away. “They do it to please Nikol, they even brought citizens from the sidewalks, who tried to explain not to use brute force, but tore everyone’s clothes and took them away. But citizens join us, this shows that there is a consensus in Armenia, Nikol will leave “We will have Armenia without Nikol.”

Gohar HAKOBYAN