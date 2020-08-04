Men rescued from deserted Micronesian island

Three men have actually been rescued from a small Pacific island after composing a huge SOS check in the sand that was spotted from above, authorities state.

The men had actually been missing out on in the Micronesia island chain for almost 3 days when their call for help was spotted Sunday on unoccupied Pikelot Island by searchers on Australian and U.S. airplane, the Australian defense department stated Monday.

Let our news satisfy your inbox. The news and stories that matters, provided weekday early mornings.

The men had actually obviously set out from Pulawat atoll in a 20- foot boat on July 30 and had actually meant to take a trip about 30 miles to Pulap atoll when they cruised off course and lacked fuel, the department stated.

Searchers in Guam requested for Australian aid.

The military ship, Canberra, which was going back to Australia from workouts in Hawaii, diverted to the location and signed up with forces with U.S. searchers from Guam.

The men were discovered about 120 miles from where they had actually set out.

They were discovered in excellent condition, and an Australian military helicopter had the ability to arrive on the beach and provide food and water.

A Micronesian patrol vessel was because of select them up.

SOS is a worldwide acknowledged call for help that comes from from Morse code.