‘Men don’t trust we’re strong enough’: Somali women push into fish industry | Women’s rights and gender equality

very morning earlier than dawn, when most residents within the southern coastal metropolis of Kismayo are asleep, Fardowsa Mohamed Ahmed, 32, goes to the seashore to buy recent fish, which she’s going to promote available in the market.

Like most women on this enterprise, she depends upon males to catch the fish. Men dominate the fishing sector. It is taken into account “men’s work” in Somali society. But Ahmed is decided to push her approach in.

“They say it is men’s work,” she says. “They don’t trust that we are strong enough to run a boat or manage a business. They want us to sell things like milk on the roadside or stay at home.”

Ahmed was launched to the industry by a good friend, and she quickly found that different women had been difficult stereotypes, switching from promoting milk and tea, which may pay for a day’s meals, to promoting fish, which may pay for meals and assist cowl college charges.

“It was like a door of hope had opened for me in the sea,” she says. “I was hesitant at the beginning but I now feel empowered.”

To pay lease for an area available in the market and to purchase an icebox to retailer her fish, Ahmed took out a $300 (£246) mortgage from Kaah International Microfinance Service (Kims), the primary privately owned microfinance establishment in Somalia, when it opened in 2014. She has been capable of steadily broaden her enterprise.

“I pay back $25 every month,” she says. “Kims has been extremely helpful in laying the foundation for my business. I now focus on acquiring other crucial skills like fish-drying, marketing and building new customers.”

With funding from the UK’s Department for International Development, Kims supplies sharia-compliant monetary assist to individuals on low-incomes all through Somalia.

“We have supported 25,000 female-owned businesses since we began operating in 2014,” says Khalif Yusuf, Kims regional supervisor in Kismayo. “We particularly prioritise women in the fishing sector since they have proven to be competitive and created employment opportunities for other fellow women.”

Ahmed is one in every of 70 members of a women’s cooperative in Kismayo’s fishing sector, supported by Kims. The cooperative employs 10 younger women who obtain coaching and mentorship whereas on the similar time incomes revenue with a view to beginning their very own enterprise sooner or later.

Some of the women are actually incomes $200 a month, in contrast with about $50 earlier than becoming a member of the sector. It’s not been straightforward, although. Ahmed and different women within the cooperative have obtained abuse from males for doing their work. Men inform the women they’re too weak to sail a ship to catch fish, or that they’re embarrassing their households.

Somali women make up 56% of the inhabitants, however generate as much as 70% of family revenue, in line with government figures. However, they’re extremely underrepresented within the formal labour pressure.

“In addition to lack of investment and favourable public policy, Somali women face cultural barriers that dictate what type of business they can or cannot do,” says Idil Abdulkadir Hussein, the Kismayo-based director of Somali Peace Development Initiatives. “Therefore, men take advantage of these cultural norms and block women who try to join the businesses they traditionally dominate.”

Fardowsa Mohamed Ahmed: ‘[Men] don’t trust that we’re strong sufficient to run a ship or handle a enterprise.’ Photograph: Abdishukri Haybe

Ahmed’s household fled the capital, Mogadishu, after the civil conflict erupted within the early 1990s. When her father died, her mom began promoting dry meals rations. Like most ladies from poor backgrounds, Ahmed was married when she was 16 and had her first baby by the point she turned 17. She by no means had the chance to go to highschool.

“Education was not a priority for us at the time,” she says. “But I want my children to get all the opportunities that I have missed in life. It is not going to be easy but I will try my best as long as I am alive and if I die I will leave them to God.”

Somalia has the longest shoreline in Africa, stretching greater than 2,000 miles (greater than 3,300km) and has been traditionally exploited by unlawful international vessels. In 2019, nevertheless, for the primary time in additional than 20 years, the nation issued official fishing licences to international firms, producing greater than $1m.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, which signed an settlement with 31 Chinese vessels, mentioned the income collected from offshore licensing could be used to enhance the home fishing sector.

Ahmed needs to reap the benefits of that potential alternative to broaden her enterprise.

“I want to buy a boat and compete with men,” she says. “I believe if we get reliable access to investment we can build a sustainable economy for our community.”