Memphis private school boots contractor after racist email sent to public official

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A black county commissioner who received a hate-filled email using racist language took to social media and was defended by an urgent ally — a local private school.

Tami Sawyer has been an agent for change from the time she was elected to the Shelby County Commission, but a bullseye can only just tolerate so many arrows.

When an email arrived in her inbox which used the n-word to describe her, she posted it to Twitter.

“I was just so shocked that someone would think, one, it was OK to send that to public official’s email and there’d be no repercussions, and two, that they would call me a foul-mouth racist, while then calling me the worst racial slur a black person can be called,” Sawyer said.

“You know, it’s hurtful. It’s sad that it’s 2020 and this is, you know, still how people look at someone like me for opening my mouth and asking for equality.”

After some internet sleuthing, it absolutely was believed the email was written by somebody who had been taking care of the campus of Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis.

The school confirmed that, and responded to Sawyer, saying anyone was a contractor for the school, but isn’t any longer welcome on campus.

“We worked and contacted the vendor and removed their employee from the campus, barring the person from the campus immediately,” Lausanne Headmaster Stuart McCathie said.

Not anymore. We’ve let Sodexo, our food service vendor that employs him, understand that he is no further welcome on our campus and shared the email he sent @tamisawyer. #blacklivesmatter — (@lausanneschool) June 10, 2020

Lausanne is a school built on diversity, with students from 60 different countries. For them, this is a teachable moment, showing that words matter.

Sawyer said she is grateful to Lausanne for unequivocally stating that Black Lives Matter.

“I always stand up for black people,” Sawyer said. “It doesn’t mean that I’m not, you know, a friend or ally to other communities. But I do believe that the more we have equality in black and brown communities, everyone will benefit.”

WREG reached out to the person who sent the email to Sawyer for an answer, but we haven‘t heard back.