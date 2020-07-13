Memphis man shoots cousin over Penny Hardaway argument: police

Officers took Tyrone Taylor into custody Thursday for the July 3 event. He was likewise charged with work of a gun and being a founded guilty felon in belongings of a weapon.

The victim informed police he was inside the house when he entered a spoken run-in with hiscousin After things intensified, Taylor supposedly punched the victim in the face prior to taking out a weapon and shooting. The report did not state what Taylor’s position on Hardaway was.

Hardaway, who was a four-time NBA All-Star over a 14- year profession, has actually been the head coach of Memphis because2018 In his very first year, Hardaway, 48, led the Tigers to the NIT. He has a 43-24 record over the previous 2 seasons.