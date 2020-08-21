Memphis Animal Services adjust to ‘new normal’ amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services has had to find new ways to make a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just like many other businesses, Memphis Animal Services was not immune to the impacts of the pandemic. They had to come up with new and creative ways to run their shelter during these uncertain times. If you go there, you will hear familiar sounds, such as dogs barking, but Katie Pemberton, said due to guidelines from the national animal control association, they are only taking in a very specific group of animals.

“Obviously pets that are a threat to public safety, (and) pets that are in need of immediate medical care, they’re coming here,” Pemberton, the Community Engagement Specialist at Memphis Animal Services said.

In addition to taking in fewer animals, Pemberton said visits are by appointment only and staff is now working in two separate teams to avoid potential virus transmission. She said they had arranged their employee schedule and our management schedule. Also, they had to limit the number of guests through their building to practice social distancing.

Though some of the operations changed at Memphis Animal Services, Pemberton said they are still finding ways to impact the Mid-South positively. They have given out more than 27-thousand pounds…