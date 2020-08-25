Memories of 2017 Crackdown in Myanmar Still Haunt Rohingya Refugee Children

Arat Ullah was 14 when Myanmar forces stormed into his village in northern Rakhine state and began a rampage three years ago as part of a wider military-led crackdown against members of the stateless Rohingya Muslim minority.

The brutal military offensive and atrocities that accompanied it, beginning on Aug. 25, 2017, unleashed an unprecedented exodus of Rohingya refugees into neighboring Bangladesh — on a scale and pace the world had never seen. Memories of the violence have left thousands of Rohingya boys and girls psychologically scarred, experts say.

“They shot at our house at around 3 a.m. We started running. We saw that everyone was running, and they were killing people — hacking people,” Arat told BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated online news service, earlier this month.

“Some of us witnessed our fathers lying there dead. Some of us saw our brothers lying dead. Some of us lost our mothers. I lost my brother-in-law and a brother,” Ullah said.

According to Ullah’s 40-year-old mother, Anwara Begum, vigilante Buddhists who joined Myanmar forces in the melee shot dead Ullah’s brother-in-law and cousin in front of the boy.

“After witnessing the murder and firing of shots, Arat became sick when we came to Bangladesh,” she said. “He used to scream while sleeping, but we…