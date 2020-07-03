Memories of 1948 – Middle East Monitor

“Oh, you’re Israeli.”

“No, I’m not Israeli! I’m Palestinian!”

He stared at me for some seconds alone and then continued, in exactly the same neutral tone; “Listen, I don’t know of any country called Palestine. Look on the map: there’s Israel, there’s Jordan, there’s Syria… but there isn’t any Palestine.”

This is really a personal undertake a depressingly familiar theme; the lives and identity of the Palestinians following 1948 Nakba — the “catastrophe”.

The testimonies of the Palestinians in Memories of 1948, whose lives were overturned after having survived through the crimes committed by Israel throughout its military conquest of West Jerusalem, not only centre on the aftermath of war, but in addition on how the division began; from Britain’s 1917 Balfour Declaration, that was encapsulated in the terms of the League of Nations British Mandate for Palestine in 1922 and set the stage for the full-scale ethnic cleansing that followed three decades after Balfour.

Author Chris Conti notes Israel’s systematic effort to cover up evidence of the Nakba, and to erase and rewrite history, and that’s why she believes that it is imperative for the voices of Palestinians — between 75 and 95 years old, the pre-1948 generation and “the forgotten people of history” — to be given a platform to bear witness to that period.

For me, well-presented memoirs represent “the truth” about specific events, and in such situations as the Nakba, they may be the only method to cover extreme individual experiences effortlessly.

Offering direct accounts of the older Palestinian generation from various social backgrounds and occupations who still remember so vividly the British soldiers patrolling the streets of Jerusalem, the book gives readers an insight into how Britain exercised control total aspects of Palestinian life, including the education system, that helped lay the groundwork for what would become modern Israel. An example is the Kadoorie Agricultural School, where Abd Al Rahman Al Najjab was educated, which was split into two establishments: “[T]he segregation that has been instituted by the British seemed unhealthy to me. Why build two schools to split up the Arab Palestinian from the Jewish students, whilst the Palestinians, until then, wished to maintain a specific degree of coexistence?”

Despite the horrors of the large-scale, systematic atrocities committed by Jewish militias and the nascent Israeli state and its own advocates which became more extreme every day, the survivors quoted in the book who were kids during the war represent Palestinians all over the world who still keep the belief that, somehow, the day should come when the dispossessed nation will return to its homeland. The hopes within each account speak much louder compared to the evil and suffering, that is very different from the many “woe-is-me” memoirs so much popular these days. Instead, readers will see that there is a poet within every Palestinian in exile who dares to challenge the Israeli narrative which has dominated politics and the media since 1948.

The book supplies a series of personal accounts in a narrative that barely pauses for breath as the Palestinians who survived the Nakba now have to view as their houses are razed to the ground in order that settler-only roads can be developed to service the illegal settlements. And while barbed wire fences and the apartheid wall strangle the occupied West Bank by restricting the free movement of people and goods.

“To be a Palestinian is to have been chased out of your country without being allowed to take what belonged to you,” explains Feissal Darraj, 76. “Palestine is the place that was taken from us. Right from 1916 with the Sykes-Picot agreement, and then 1917 with the Balfour Declaration, the great powers sealed our fate. We were the sacrifice.”

What links all of the memoirs is respect for the political activists and fighters who fought for Palestine in numerous ways, especially those who failed to survive, such as for example Abd Al Qadir Al Husseini, a fighter from the “Arab Revolt” of 1936-1939 who was killed by Zionists in Qastal. Another figure mentioned over and over is Mahmoud Darwish, who carried the Palestinian cause through his poetry.

Readers will find out about real Palestinian heroes whose bravery should not be forgotten. In the procedure, they will learn a lot about business and the economic climate in operation through that period.

The possibility for an idyllic childhood in Palestine before 1948 in a society rich with culture and religious diversity will establish an emotional connection for a lot of readers. This is a thing that is usually over looked when the more dramatic and politicised atrocities are under discussion. The personal domestic touches help build a picture of Palestinian society that rarely, when, makes it to the mainstream media.

“Our house,” remembers Sohaila Souby Shishtawi from Jerusalem, “did not need electricity yet (only the wealthier domiciles in Jerusalem had power): it was lit, like the houses in the neighbourhood, by paraffin lamps, like those who lit the alleyways during the night, giving the old town its golden and mysterious atmosphere.”

The impact of the simplicity of the language in this book was overwhelming. Overall, it reminds readers that Palestinians all around the globe will continue steadily to remember and resist, provided the reasons for his or her dispossession exist. It could be Chris Conti’s name on the cover, but this book absolutely belongs to the Palestinians, for which we have to be thankful.