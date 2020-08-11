Memorials, protests in Ferguson on the sixth anniversary of Michael Brown’s death | Metro

“Six years later, the fight continues, and we’re still fighting for justice for everybody and equality for everybody,” stated Jason Armstrong, Ferguson’s brand-new authorities chief appointed in 2019 , who likewise spoke at the occasion.

He stated that current deaths of Black individuals at the hands of authorities around the nation might make it appear like there has actually not been development given that Brown passed away. But he stated the taking place groundswell of advocacy stimulated in Ferguson included vital momentum to the more comprehensive discussion on race that is still playing out today.