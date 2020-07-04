Memorial for dog with a racist name which died in 1902 is removed from graveyard 

The gravestone of a dog named the ‘N word’ based in Warwickshire has been removed amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

The dog passed away in July 1902 and his memorial in Coombe Abbey Park, a popular cultural attraction, displayed his controversial name along with the date of his death.

Following complaints made this past year, Coventry City Council refused to remove the gravestone because of property reasons, but it has finally been taken away following a worldwide protests sparked by George Floyd’s death in the United States.

A memorial for a dog who was named after a racial slur (pictured, offensive material has been blurred) was removed in light of the Black Lives Matter movement

The gravestone was located in Coombe Abbey Park, a popular cultural attraction containing an 11th century abbey (pictured), and stood for not exactly 120 years

A council spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm the historical gravestone in memory of a loved pet was removed.

‘Our stance on racism is clear and although the gravestone was from still another time it is perhaps not appropriate today.’

The reason why the memorial had not been taken down this past year was because of it being proudly located on listed land, whilst the council also believed it might educate locals and tourists about racism.

However, it is claimed that the gravestone offended many members of the community.

One local said: ‘I have appeared it up on the internet and a large amount of people protect it becoming there when it was ‘acceptable at that time.’

‘They fail to observe that it was suitable only to whitened people plus black individuals would have, whilst still being are, damage to see this particular word immortalised into natural stone in these kinds of a open public place.’

The selection to remove typically the memorial is met with opposition by simply certain people of the neighborhood, with several believing that will area’s nearby history must be respected.

Jody Pattison said: ‘Why don’t we all just trim the whole of the British Empire to be able to eradicate typically the memory regarding imperialism entirely?

Coventry City council rejected to remove typically the statue next complaints manufactured last year, since the gravestone has been on detailed land and they also believed it might educate individuals about racism

Some residents have rebuked the decision to get rid of the gravestone, claiming that this area’s nearby history really should not be tampered with

‘Get all of the historical past books plus blank each of the pages up to today’s day.’

Another local citizen, Lisa Pickering, added: ‘This is merely getting over and above an absolute scam now. I recall seeing that after i was about five-years-old and I’m 34 right now.

‘Leave history by yourself whether it be a grave or perhaps a sculpture before this particular city does not have any history still left.’