MEMO in conversation with Dr Salman Abu Sitta – Middle East Monitor

Watch our interview with distinguished Palestinian scientist and author Salman Abu Sitta.

Dr Salman Abu Sitta is best understood for his groundbreaking task mapping historical Palestine and establishing an useful prepare for executing the right of return of Palestinian refugees. Abu Sitta has actually invested 40 years digging for each piece of details about or associated to Palestine previously, throughout and after the Nakba (the damage of Palestine). He is considered as maybe “the world’s foremost expert on the Nakba”.

One of his essential publications is The Atlas of Palestine (1871- 1877), which draws up Palestinian towns throughout the late Ottoman duration prior to Zionist colonisation.

Dr Sitta is likewise the creator of the Palestinian Land Society.