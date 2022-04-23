On April 23, the members of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial.

The guests were greeted by the director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan, who presented the story of three khachkars placed in the area of ​​Tsitsernakaberd, which are dedicated to the memory of Armenians killed during the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population in Azerbaijan at the end of the last century.

The Russian deputies Հակոբ RA NA Deputy Speaker Hakob Arshakyan, the deputies of the “Civil Contract” faction Vahe Ghalumyan, Babken Tunyan, Alexey Sandikov և Vagharshak Hakobyan laid flowers at the eternal fire, honored the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

The delegation is in Armenia within the framework of the 34th sitting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, which was held on April 22 in Stepanavan.