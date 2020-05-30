Members of fighter squadron taken off USS Gerald R. Ford after sailor tests positive for coronavirus

About 100 members of a fighter jet squadron have been pressured to depart the USS Gerald R. Ford after one of its members examined positive for coronavirus, US Navy officers mentioned.

The sailor examined positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, the day earlier than the plane provider departed from Virginia’s Naval Station Norfolk, a Navy spokesperson instructed Stars & Stripes.

The sailor, who has not been named, is a member of the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 – the ‘Fighting Blacklions’ – which flies F/A-18F Super Hornets and is predicated out of Virginia’s Naval Air Station Oceana.

More than 100 members of the Fighting Blacklions have been taken off the USS Gerald R. Ford (pictured) after one of the squadron’s sailors examined positive for coronavirus Wednesday

Despite having been in isolation since final week and by no means really boarding the USS Ford, the sailor had been in touch with different squadron members.

Although the greater than 100 members of the Fighting Blacklions have been medically-screened for coronavirus and none displayed flu-like signs earlier than boarding the provider Tuesday, they have been nonetheless made to disembark Wednesday.

The squadron members have been then put underneath ‘precautionary restriction of motion’ till further medical screening and get in touch with tracing could possibly be carried out, the Navy spokesperson instructed Task & Purpose.

‘Due to USS Gerald R. Ford’s strict COVID-19 mitigation measures, the chance of publicity or transmission to further personnel is believed to be low,’ the spokesperson mentioned in an electronic mail.

The Navy expects that almost all of the squadron who have been taken off the USS Ford will have the ability to get again to work on Saturday. However, those that had been in shut contact with the sailor who examined positive are being quarantine of their properties for two weeks.

The Fighting Blacklions flies F/A-18F Super Hornets (pictured) and is predicated out of Virginia’s Naval Air Station Oceana. They have been on the USS Ford doing provider pilot {qualifications}

The USS Ford had beforehand had one other incident through which a sailor was confirmed to have coronavirus, Task & Purpose reported.

In that case, the sailor examined positive for coronavirus on May four and is believed to have caught the virus from a member of the family. The sailor had not been onboard the ship since May 1.

The ship’s medical workers decontaminated the areas the sailor had been, whereas any crew members who might have interacted with the sailor have been put underneath precautionary quarantine and have all since been cleared for coronavirus.

The Navy’s plans for deploying its ships through the pandemic embody medical screening and quarantine measures, in addition to emphasizing carrying face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

These measures are anticipated to be in place ‘for a prolonged interval,’ officers mentioned.

The Navy has had virtually 2,400 coronavirus instances for the reason that pandemic started and is the toughest hit by the virus of America’s navy branches.

The USS Ford – the world’s largest plane provider – is within the midst of provider pilot {qualifications} within the Atlantic Ocean. It is anticipated to be deployed in 2022.