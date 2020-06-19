Member of Jailed Uyghur Family

When Nursimangul Abdureshid and her older sister Nurimangul left their native Kasghar (in Chinese, Kashi) prefecture, in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), to study in Turkey in 2013 and 2014, they expected that their education abroad would pose financial difficulties because of their family. What they failed to expect, however, was that their studies would bring political issues and accusations of “terrorism” upon their family.

In 2018, Nursimangul could learn through family friends that all of their family, including her parents and two brothers, had disappeared, presumably in to the XUAR’s vast network of internment camps where authorities are thought to have organized to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other minority Muslims since April 2017. She also learned that the door for their family home was padlocked. On June 15, she received a call from a representative of the Chinese Embassy in Istanbul, who confirmed in a recording provided to RFA’s Uyghur Service that all four of these family members have been in prison, where they are serving sentences of between 13 and 19 years.

Nursimangul recently recounted to RFA the down sides she faced in discerning the whereabouts of her family members, from learning of their disappearance in February 2018 through coded communications with friends in the XUAR to the official confirmation of their jailing early in the day this week after sending out a plea for help on Twitter that received significant attention. Her sister, who began working as a reporter for RFA in February, joins a long list of Uyghur journalists at the Washington-based media outlet whose family relations have disappeared into prisons, camps, and forced labor schemes in the XUAR.

Nursimangul: [The embassy official] said that my mom was sentenced to 13 years on Dec. 13, 2017 and my father to 16 years and 11 months on the same day. He said my older brother was sentenced to 15 years and 11 months on Aug. 20, 2017. My younger brother is also in prison, but he was sentenced in 2016, in March.

RFA: In that case, four of the six members of your family have been in prison … Did that he say that the parents committed the same supposed crime?

Nursimangul: Yes. He said that their supposed crime is “promoting terrorist activity.” He also said they were guilty of “disturbing social order” … [and] that they “committed” [terrorism].

RFA: Did he have anything to express about what they specifically did to commit terrorism?

Nursimangul: I asked them … how it was [my parents] promoted terrorism, how they committed it, what the proof of their crimes was. I pointed out that there has to be proof, and I hoped they would share it with me, so when I said that he said I could have the information from the lawyer simply because they weren’t in a position to provide me with it. He refused to give it to me.

In 2018 I heard the news that there was no-one left from our household after trying to find information in most way that I could … [I didn’t try the embassy at the time because] you’d never that is amazing you’d get news such as this from them. This is the same government. Given that they’ve detained your loved ones members, the theory that they could help doesn’t ever even cross your mind … [Meanwhile], they’re going on TELEVISION in Turkey and spread their own propaganda, for example: how wonderful [the government] is and how “great” things are for Uyghurs.

[I wrote a letter to the embassy in April and] when not quite two months had passed without response, I initially quit … [but] then I chose to put something on Twitter. I asked people for help, asked them to publish letters to the embassy, thinking maybe there will be a response.

RFA: Did you require help from Turks or Uyghurs?

Nursimangul: I tweeted in Turkish, because Turks don’t have to fear China, and I was thinking that [the embassy] might respond if Turks were to publish letters. That’s what I was thinking when I tweeted in Turkish … After I tweeted, some body from the embassy responded with an unknown number and said that I ought to call it, and that’s why I reached out to them. And then [two days later], on Monday, he wound up giving me the news about my family.

He later changed the tone of his voice and said he was so sorry for me, but I didn’t say any such thing in response … He said, “Our country is ruled by law, to help you look into this according to the law. If you come back [to China], we will allow you to.” When he said, I could return [to China], I realized that when I were to go back, there would be one less person to advocate for my children.

Reported by Shohret Hoshur for RFA’s Uyghur Service. Translated by Elise Anderson. Written in English by Joshua Lipes.