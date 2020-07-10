Melrose police investigate ‘all lives matter’ traffic sign: report

Melrose police opened a study, believing that certain of its officers is behind the act as the sign seems to belong to the Melrose Police Department.

“I have ordered that it be taken down immediately and am taking steps to find out how this happened,” Brodeur wrote in a post on Facebook. “I apologize to the residents of Melrose.”

Brodeur’s statement received a mixed response on Facebook, with some claiming that there is nothing wrong with the sign while some called it a “dog whistle.”

The traffic sign was quickly altered and no longer displays the message.

BODYCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS AURORA OFFICER DRAWING GUN ON DOCTOR: REPORT

“The phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ is a trigger,” Brodeur told WCVB 5. “It does not cause an atmosphere where we could make progress, [where] we may have uncomfortable conversations and attempt to move it forward.”

Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle said he was alerted to the “unfortunate and improper” wording of the sign up Wednesday, Newsweek reported.

“I am aware that the phrase ‘all lives matter’ is commonly used as a misguided counter to the Black Lives Matter movement,” Lyle said in a statement. “The sign was immediately changed and at the request of the Mayor, I launched an investigation, which is ongoing.”

Lyle further unveiled that the officer had reported to him and claimed the message was not posted with “either malicious or political intent.”

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

All electronic messaging on signage will now be approved by Lyle’s office prior to going live.