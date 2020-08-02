Melrose date on Mambo Nights radar | Racing News

Mambo Nights might take in the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap at York ahead of a possible trip next month’s St Leger at Doncaster.

Trainer Richard Hannon thinks the prolonged one-mile-five-furlong reward on August 22 is the perfect race for the kid of Havana Gold to check his qualifications for the last Classic of the season.

Having stopped working to win in 4 getaways in 2015, Mambo Nights is unbeaten in 3 starts this season, notching up success at Sandown and Ripon prior to scoring at Goodwood on Wednesday.

Hannon stated: “I may go to York for theMelrose It would not amaze me if he ends up being a St Leger horse as he will get even more than a mile and a half.

“He constantly handles to discover simply enough in his races, however he is simple to handle as he has a charming character and appears to be on an upwards curve.

“He was never going to be a two-year-old and he is very much a horse for next year as well.”

While Hannon will get the acclaims for altering the fortunes of Mambo Nights, he feels much of his improvement is down to the efforts of dive jockey Kieron Edgar.

He included: “A great deal of credit needs to go to KieronEdgar He was riding out a lot for us throughout lockdown and he did a great deal of deal with Mambo Nights.

“Both he and Steve Knight, among our senior head lads, having actually been …