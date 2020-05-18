Melon-headed and malicious: Two suspects stole from Sheetz with watermelons on their heads

LOUISA,Va (WRIC)– The Louisa Police Department claimed they have actually made an apprehension after originally requesting the general public’s aid recognizing two individuals thought of taking from a Sheetz while putting on hollowed-out watermelons on theirheads

.

Police claimed two individuals came to a Sheetz in Louisa in a raised 2006 black Toyota Tacoma at 9: 35 p.m. on May 5. The suspects put on hollowed-out watermelons with openings suitable the eyes right into the corner store where they devoted larceny.

Police pictures of both suspects and the cars and truck they drove

Only among the suspects have actually been apprehended until now. Justin M. Rogers, that was 20 at the time of the criminal activity, was billed with putting on a mask in public while dedicating larceny, underage property of alcohol, and petit larceny of alcohol.

Sheetz consumer Barry Welch claimed he was sort of surprised when he saw the pictures, “but it wasn’t super shocking being out here in Louisa, we’ve always had some crazy new stories going around. I definitely give them some points for ingenuity.”

Welch in shock regarding the suspects’ selection of face covering.

“Well I was like at a time like this you could’ve worn any kind of mask, but to come up with a watermelon,” Welch claimed.

Candice Wendt, an additional consumer, claimed “I think it’s ridiculous. Innovative but ridiculous. The amount of work that you have to do to actually hollow-out a watermelon to stick it on your head, I think, is kind of crazy…” “…why? Why would they do that? It’s so stupid,” she asked.

Louisa Police are still attempting to determine the 2nd suspect.

