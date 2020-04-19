Melissa Joan Hart — Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Here is a 20- year-old variation of the “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” celebrity flaunting her evil good take a look at an honor program in Los Angeles, CA back in 1994 ( left).

Since her days of checking out the various other world, this beautiful girl has actually starred in lots of TELEVISION programs and also films consisting of, “Melissa & Joey,” “My Fake Fiancé,” “No Good Nick” and also a lot more! She was last seen previously this year looking far better than ever before at an event in West Hollywood, California ( right).