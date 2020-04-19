Melissa Joan Hart — Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Melissa Joan Hart should have a spell to maintain her looking this timeless!
Here is a 20- year-old variation of the “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” celebrity flaunting her evil good take a look at an honor program in Los Angeles, CA back in 1994 ( left).
And, 26 years later on … this starlet is investing the weekend break commemorating her 44 th birthday celebration.
Since her days of checking out the various other world, this beautiful girl has actually starred in lots of TELEVISION programs and also films consisting of, “Melissa & Joey,” “My Fake Fiancé,” “No Good Nick” and also a lot more! She was last seen previously this year looking far better than ever before at an event in West Hollywood, California ( right).
Must be witchcraft!
The concern is …