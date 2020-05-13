Melissa Etheridge’s son Beckett dead at 21

Melissa Etheridge and Julie Cypher’s son, Beckett, has died at age 21. No different particulars have been launched at this time.

The singer’s group introduced the unhappy information on Twitter on Wednesday, explaining why there can be no Facebook Live singalong. Etheridge has been internet hosting digital gatherings since mid-March. The tweet was met with condolences from buddies and followers.



Bailey Cypher, Melissa Etheridge, Beckett Cypher and Elizabeth Williamson attend the singer's Hollywood Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sept. 27, 2011 in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo: Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage)

We’re unhappy to tell you that Melissa’s son Beckett handed away and there is not going to be a Concerts From Home present at present. – #TeamME — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 13, 2020

Beckett is considered one of two kids Etheridge shares along with her ex-partner. She and Cypher even have 23-year-old daughter, Bailey. Both youngsters had been conceived through sperm donation from buddy and fellow musician, David Crosby.

“My partner Julie was adopted,” Etheridge defined in an interview with Parents.com. “She spent her early twenties looking for her real parents, so she had that sort of issue in her life. She wanted her kids to know who their father was, but the father didn’t have any parental duties at all. It was just to know where they came from. If you want to know, this is who it is. That was important to her.”

The pair cut up in 2000 and Etheridge went on to have two extra kids. The “I’m the Only One” singer is mom to 13-year-old twins, Johnnie Rose and Miller Steven, with ex Tammy Lynn Michaels. They discovered an nameless sperm donor. She defined that regardless of every state of affairs’s distinctive circumstances, it has made no distinction to her kids.

“There’s nothing like taking the responsibility or creating the responsibility of bringing a human being into this world and helping it in its first years,” she added. “It doesn’t matter the equation that gets you there or what you are to that person. It doesn’t matter at all. It is the bond between you and the child.”

