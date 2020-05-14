Melissa Etheridge’s son, Beckett Cypher, dies at 21

The singer mourned her son in a social media put up on Wednesday.
“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” Etheridge wrote on Twitter. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends.”
She added: “My heart is broken.”
Etheridge and Cypher, who’ve been separated for a few years, additionally share a daughter, Bailey. Both youngsters had been conceived utilizing synthetic insemination and a sperm donation from musician David Crosby.
An earlier put up to her social media accounts introduced the postponement of the singer’s standard and well-received Concerts from Home sequence.
In her put up, Etheridge assured, nevertheless, “I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.”
Etheridge additionally has twins with ex-partner Tammy Lynn Michaels, who gave beginning in 2006.
Etheridge is now married to tv govt Linda Wallem.
“I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief,” Etheridge added in her put up. “We struggle with what else we could have done to save him and in the end we know he is out of the pain now.”