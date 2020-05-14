Melissa Etheridge’s son, Beckett Cypher, dies at 21

The singer mourned her son in a social media put up on Wednesday.

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” Etheridge wrote on Twitter. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends.”

She added: “My heart is broken.”

Etheridge and Cypher, who’ve been separated for a few years, additionally share a daughter, Bailey. Both youngsters had been conceived utilizing synthetic insemination and a sperm donation from musician David Crosby.