Melissa Etheridge talks grief and healing after son Beckett’s death: ‘Is it my fault?’

The 59- year-old vocalist informed Rolling Stone: “As a mom of somebody who was addicted to opioids, it’s a battle. You wish to assist your kid, you wish to make them all much better.

MELISSA ETHERIDGE’S SON BECKETT DEAD AT 21 FROM OPIOID ADDICTION

“He was a young adult, there were things out of my control, of course, and there came a time that I needed to really sit down with myself and say, ‘I can’t save him. I can’t give up my life and go try to live his life for him.’ And I had to come up against the possibility that he might die,” she continued.

“Of course it’s nothing a parent ever wants. But as a human being, I just needed to be at peace with a troubled son who did the best he could, who believed what he believed and then his life ended way, way too soon.”

Melissa Etheridge (L) with son Beckett (R) and in September2011
(Peter Brooker/Shutterstock)

The Grammy- winner explained that while she and her ex-partner, Julie Cypher, attempted to assist Beckett, he had numerous “ups and downs” and was “really in trouble.”

“[His death] wasn’t a surprise, once again, to the household,” Etheridge described. “You hope that OK, this is the time, this is the day that he’s gonna say, ‘Yeah, I can do this. I can get through.’ So we all wished the best for him and supported him and loved him.”

