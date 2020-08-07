Melissa Etheridge talks grief and healing after son Beckett’s death: ‘Is it my fault?’

The 59- year-old vocalist informed Rolling Stone: “As a mom of somebody who was addicted to opioids, it’s a battle. You wish to assist your kid, you wish to make them all much better.

MELISSA ETHERIDGE’S SON BECKETT DEAD AT 21 FROM OPIOID ADDICTION

“He was a young adult, there were things out of my control, of course, and there came a time that I needed to really sit down with myself and say, ‘I can’t save him. I can’t give up my life and go try to live his life for him.’ And I had to come up against the possibility that he might die,” she continued.

“Of course it’s nothing a parent ever wants. But as a human being, I just needed to be at peace with a troubled son who did the best he could, who believed what he believed and then his life ended way, way too soon.”

The Grammy- winner explained that while she and her ex-partner, Julie Cypher, attempted to assist Beckett, he had numerous “ups and downs” and was “really in trouble.”

“[His death] wasn’t a surprise, once again, to the household,” Etheridge described. “You hope that OK, this is the time, this is the day that he’s gonna say, ‘Yeah, I can do this. I can get through.’ So we all wished the best for him and supported him and loved him.”