Melissa Etheridge Reveals ‘Healing’ Through Music Two Months After Son Beckett’s Death

Melissa Etheridge is opening up about her “healing” process after her son Beckett Cypher‘s unexpected death only a couple of months ago.

As we previously reported, the 21-year-old passed away in May due to an opioid overdose after struggling with addiction following a snowboarding accident. In a new interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday, the 59-year-old was ready to share more about the life and death of her second-oldest child.

She revealed:

“He loved to snowboard and that’s where he broke his ankle and that’s what started the whole downward spiral of pain killers. You do everything you can, because you’re a parent, you think, ‘What could I have done? Could I have done more?’”

Etheridge continued to explain to Robin Roberts:

“There has to be a place where you think, ‘Of course I did everything I could.’ I loved him, I loved him, I loved him. And there’s just a place where you have to start loving yourself.”

She also noted that “time does heal,” and how she now finally feels equipped to speak out about his passing:

“It’s only been a couple of months, but I’ve been very busy and made myself busy. You go one day at a time and you get through the grief and you get to the healing. I wanted to come back to the world and say, ‘Thank you for your thoughts and your prayers and your feelings and your sending of love to me and my family.’”

The Grammy winner even added how music is helping to heal her “soul” all things considered:

“There’s something about singing, there’s something about opening the soul, it’s gotten me through everything. So many people throughout my life have said, ‘Your music got me through this. Your music got me through that.’ And I now am using my music to get me through this. I would like to walk this walk now of what’s next, which is helping.”

Melissa’s founding of The Etheridge Foundation, which will work to support research surrounding addiction in young people, has been an additional source of comfort as she faces these days without Beckett by her side:

“I’m very intense about raising funds for research into what we can do with this disease that takes so many of our young people.”

Etheridge TV, which features live concerts and chat shows, has also given the star a chance to heal and connect with her fans during the coronavirus pandemic, citing quarantine as one of the factors behind the 21-year-old’s untimely death:

“It’s, of course, healing for me, but [it’s] mostly to connect with my fans… We’re still isolated and it’s starting to get hard on us. It’s one thing that really contributed to Beckett’s passing. He had nowhere to go. He couldn’t get on his skateboard and go to the skateboard park [because] they were closing those. There’s people who are still suffering and I want to give them relief.”

Watch more from Melissa (below):

Our thoughts continue to be with her and her family as they navigate this difficult time.

