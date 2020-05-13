Melissa Etheridge Announces Her Son, Beckett, Has Died

Breaking News

Melissa Etheridge is grieving after asserting her son, Beckett Cypher, has died.

The Oscar and Grammy-winning rock star introduced Wednesday her son with filmmaker Julie Cypher died. Melissa’s group tweeted, “We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. — #TeamME.”

Melissa had been performing Facebook Live concert events and providing digital guitar classes for simply $10 throughout this pandemic quarantine. It’s unclear at the moment what led to Beckett’s demise.

Julie and Melissa needed to 2 kids through synthetic insemination throughout their partnership. Their daughter, Bailey Jean, was born in February 1997, and Beckett in November 1998. For some time, the couple was reluctant to debate who fathered the youngsters however they ultimately revealed rock singer David Crosby is the organic father of each kids.

Cypher — who was beforehand married to Lou Diamond Phillips — and Etheridge in the end cut up in September 2000.

Beckett was 21.