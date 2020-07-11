Melburnians who flee the city to coastal areas during coronavirus restrictions to be reported

Melburnians have been issued a stern warning against fleeing the city to stay in their holiday domiciles as they could be putting coastal communties at risk.

Victoria recorded 218 coronavirus cases on Saturday as the state battles by way of a second wave of infections.

Premier Daniel Andrews ordered Melbourne and Mitchell Shire in the state’s north right back under stage 3 restrictions.

He also strictly specified individuals with a holiday home in regional or coastal areas aren’t allowed to relocate to those areas.

An empty Spring Street is seen with a a lone taxi and tram on July 09, 2020 in Melbourne

People are noticed wearing face masks while shopping at the Queen Victoria Market on July 11

However, you can find fears some Melburnians have escaped to their holiday homes, that could trigger a spike coronavirus cases in parts of regional and coastal Victoria.

Victorian Senator Sarah Henderson labelled regional areas as a ‘true safe haven’ and urged locals to report any holiday home owners who are not doing the right thing.

‘We can not afford to see that compromised. I urge local residents living in regional Victoria to report all suspected breaches of restrictions to police,’ she told Herald Sun.

Queenscliff Council, on the Bellarine Peninsula in southern Victoria, informed all Melburnains who have decided to stay in their holiday home that they are subject to the same stay-at-home rules.

People are just allowed to leave their homes for four reasons: work, education, essential shopping and medical assistance.

Queenscliff businesses also can refuse service to those whose main address is in Melbourne, a spokesman told the publication.

Bass Coast Council chief executive Ali Wastie has encouraged locals to report Melbourne residents who fail to leave or get to their holiday home specially in Phillip Islands (pictured)

‘School holidays are ending and it will maybe not be acceptable for people to extend their holidays. We should be seeing an important drop off in numbers . . . there isn’t any reason for people to be at their holiday domiciles,’ she said.

Geelong council, which includes Barwon Heads and Ocean Grove, and the Surfcoast Shire, which includes Torquay, Anglesea and Lorne, and East Gippsland with Lakes Entrance and Mallacoota, are also informed to report any Melbourne residents.

Police are noticed outside the Alfred Street public housing tower which remains under tight lockdown in North Melbourne, Saturday, July 11

There are currently 1,249 active known cases in the state.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 9,553 Victoria: 3,560 New South Wales: 3,474 Queensland: 1,070 Western Australia: 634 South Australia: 443 Tasmania: 228 Australian Capital Territory: 113 Northern Territory: 30 TOTAL CASES: 9,553 CURRENT ACTIVE CASES: 1,287 DEATHS: 107

Premier Daniel Andrews reminded all Victorian’s that ‘we’re in this together’ while they work on containing the virus.

‘As inconvenient so when challenging because it is, we can’t deny the reality of the situation we face, and we can’t pretend that doing any such thing other than following the rules will get us to the other side of this,’ he said.

People in lockdown are also encouraged to wear face masks if the safe 1.5metre distance cannot be maintained.

‘Through a good amount of caution, through the fact it is relatively simple, we should request of all Victorians when they are out of these home, which relates principally to metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire … it is our request of you (to wear a mask),’ Mr Andrews said on Friday.

‘It’s maybe not compulsory, we’re simply asking that if you can wear a mask where you can not distance, that’s exactly what you want you to do.

‘That’s a comparatively small contribution but one which could make an extremely big difference.’

The local government has already ordered two million reusable masks and one million single use masks for the communities to slow the spread of the deadly virus.