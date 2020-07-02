Melbourne’s goes back into lockdown with checkpoints across the city to fight second wave 

Melbourne has gone back into lockdown with police checkpoints across the city to help fight a second wave of coronavirus just weeks after Australia celebrated beating Covid-19.

The southern state of Victoria recorded 77 new cases of the virus yesterday – its biggest total since March 31, bringing the final number of new cases since Monday to 289.

More than 300,000 residents living across Melbourne’s 10 COVID-19 hotspot postcodes have woken to police checkpoints as they were plunged back into lockdown today for another one month.

It comes as the UK is poised to lockdown more local areas after the city of Leicester reimposed restrictions after a spike in cases this week.

The curve in Victoria has skyrocketed over the past little while as coronavirus infections carry on to grow from within the suburbs of Melbourne

In Victoria you can find 415 active cases with 20 patients in hospital and four in intensive care, two more than yesterday.

Of the 77 new cases, 13 are linked to outbreaks, 37 were detected through routine testing and 27 further cases are under investigation. There are five previous cases which were reclassified.

After just four weeks of freedom, those residents now under lockdown again will undoubtedly be banned from leaving their domiciles except for work and school, food shopping, giving care and daily exercise.

Restaurants, gyms, pubs and all other non-essential services in the suburbs must yet again close their doors.

Affected companies will be compensated with a government cash grant of $5,000.

Police pull vehicles aside at a checkpoint in the locked-down suburb of Broadmeadows in Melbourne on July 2

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton confirmed Victoria was putting up with a second wave after recording zero cases on 5 June.

He said: ‘One of the issues is people do move around a bit. Obviously now, with the restrictions in effect, people ought to be limiting their movement to the fullest extent possible.’

Residents from the ten postcodes in 36 suburbs won’t be allowed to go on holiday and the government will announce a support package for affected tourism companies tomorrow.

Police inspect driver licences at a checkpoint in the locked-down suburb of Broadmeadows in Melbourne on July 2

Members of the public line up outside a walk in COVID testing clinic in Brunswick, Melbourne on July 2

The lockdown lasts for one month and came into force from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Police will undoubtedly be enforcing the orders with random vehicle checks similar to random breath tests and will hand out on-the-spot fines.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said on Wednesday morning the whole state could be shutdown if the localised lockdowns, which began at midnight, didn’t stop the spread of the virus.

A healthcare worker is observed testing for COVID-19 in Keilor, Melbourne on Wednesday (pictured), as the state’s premier warned all 6.4 million Victorians could soon be locked down

‘If we do not get control of the really quickly we will find yourself with… an entire state shutdown,’ Mr Andrews said.

Victoria has a citizenry of 6.4 million, making it the second most populous state in Australia behind New South Wales.

This morning masked officers were seen using light beacons and cones to flag down motorists approaching each checkpoint.

Each motorist has been asked where they are going, where they have result from and the reason for their travel.

It comes as Gladys Berejiklian has warned New South Wales residents that a second wave of coronavirus could hit the state whenever you want.

In an interview on Sunrise on Thursday morning, the premier said residents must remain vigilant.

She said: ‘There is no doubt in my mind that throughout the span of the pandemic, we will obtain a spike,’ she said.

‘It is about the method that you deal with it.’

This map shows the suburbs which will be subject to stay-at-home orders from Wednesday at 11.59pm after a spike in coronavirus cases

Members of the public are tested at a walk in COVID clinic in Brunswick, Melbourne today

Ms Berejiklian said she was not considering shutting the border with Victoria because she hadn’t received health advice to do so.

‘Keeping the borders open is the right thing to do,’ she said.

However, New South Wales has barred people from the 36 Melbourne suburbs.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said anybody from those areas caught in NSW could face six months in jail and an $11,000 fine from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

New South Wales residents are allowed to reunite home from those hotspots but must isolate in the home for 14 days.

Mr Hazzard said that he was ‘still working through’ how police will enforce the rule – but said one option will be to quiz drivers with Victorian licence plates on where they’ve been.

There are no plans for border checkpoints.