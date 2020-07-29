Melbourne’s Bayside Council takes extraordinary measure of filling skate parks with bark

A Melbourne council has actually filled the bowls at 4 skate parks with sand and bark after rebels continued to utilize them regardless of lockdown closures.

Bayside Council, 16 km south of Melbourne, filled the bowls at Donald MacDonald Reserve in Beaumaris, Peterson Reserve in Highett Road, Elsternwick Park and Royal Avenue Reserve in Sandringham on Wednesday.

The council exposed they took the extreme measure to stop individuals from breaking Victoria’s Stage 3 constraints after skaters continued to utilize the centers.

‘Unfortunately skateboarders are continuing to go to and gather together in breach of these constraints and Victoria Police have actually asked for Council’s instant action,’ a declaration from the council read.

Images revealed council employees in high exposure t-shirts utilizing a dump truck to clear the particles into the bowl.

The employees then utilized brooms to press the bark and sand around the bowl to disperse it uniformly.

All of the employees were using masks, in accordance with coronavirus guidelines in location in Melbourne and MitchellShire

Orange barriers were likewise utilized to stop individuals from utilizing the ramps at the skate parks.

The relocation was made at the demand of Victoria Police after issues were raised about individuals utilizing the skate park regardless of constraints.

Skate parks in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire were closed when the locations participated in lockdown for the 2nd time on July 8.

The declaration stated: ‘While we acknowledge the significance of exercise throughout the COVID-19 lock down, our very first top priority is the health and wellness of our neighborhood.

‘The product will be eliminated as soon as constraints ease, in accordance with Victorian Government standards.’