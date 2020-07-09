Melbourne Woolworths worker tests positive to coronavirus sparking outbreak fears 

Urgent warning after Woolworths worker tests positive for coronavirus – sparking outbreak fears
A Woolworths worker in Melbourne’s south-west has contracted coronavirus.
The staff member, who last worked at the grocery store in Pacific Werribee on Saturday, returned a positive test result on Thursday.
Retailers at the shopping centre were notified of the positive COVID-19 disease on Thursday – as metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire re-entered lockdown restrictions for six weeks.
More to come
