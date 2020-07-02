Melbourne woman was allowed to leave Victoria on train to Sydney despite having coronavirus symptoms

Police have blasted a ‘foolish’ woman who fled Victoria on a train to Sydney despite not understanding the outcomes of a coronavirus take a look at, simply hours earlier than a strict new public well being order got here into impact.

The woman, who was ready to obtain the outcomes of a COVID-19 take a look at, was intercepted by police at Central Station in Sydney on Thursday morning.

While the border stays open, anybody who lives in or has visited 36 Victorian suburbs recognized as COVID-19 hotspots is banned from coming into New South Wales.

Under the brand new public well being order, they face fines of up to $11,000 and even six months jail if caught.

‘This morning we discovered anyone with symptoms who had truly been examined in Victoria after which received on a train and got here to Sydney,’ NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard instructed reporters on Thursday.

‘Now, that is about as foolish because it will get.

Officials are seen screening passengers off the Melbourne to Sydney train at Central Station on Thursday (pictured) after one woman arrived whereas nonetheless awaiting COVID-19 take a look at outcomes

‘If you feel sick, and have any symptoms of a cough, chilly or flu-like sickness – don’t exit, don’t journey.’

The woman is now in self-isolation and ready on the outcomes of her virus take a look at.

She wasn’t fined as a result of ‘it will seem that she was on the train earlier than the order began’.

NSW Health started testing passengers arriving into the state from Victoria from 12am on Thursday.

Five folks had been caught at Sydney Airport arriving from the affected hotspots, whereas one woman who was awaiting COVID-19 testing arrived from Melbourne through train.

Passengers arriving in Sydney from Melbourne instructed Daily Mail Australia of their shock on the lack of questions being requested earlier than departure.

A big staff of law enforcement officials, nurses and airport employees started greeting new arrivals to Sydney from Thursday, on the hunt for guests from Melbourne’s hotspot suburbs (pictured)

They stated the primary they’d been quizzed about visiting a hotspot was in Sydney, by which level they may have probably contaminated a airplane load of individuals.

Mr Hazzard stated passengers coming into NSW from Victoria shall be ‘screened’ at airports and train stations.

NSW residents who return from Melbourne hotspots, in the meantime, shall be required to self-isolate at dwelling for 14 days and will face comparable penalties in the event that they skip quarantine.

The well being minister additionally warned that Victorians from outdoors the Melbourne hotspots who go to NSW ought to brace for further consideration from police, together with having their vehicles stopped.

Residents of 36 Melbourne suburbs have been despatched again into lockdown for a month in a bid to comprise a excessive variety of new coronavirus circumstances detected previously fortnight.

Victoria on Thursday reported 77 new COVID-19 circumstances, in contrast with eight in NSW, all of them returned travellers in lodge quarantine.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Thursday stated she could not verify temperature checks at Sydney airport.

A Balmain, Sydney Woolworths (pictured) employee examined constructive to COVID-19 after spending two weeks in lodge quarantine in Victoria

Ms Berejiklian stated further measures shall be taken to maintain high-risk guests from Victoria out of the state.

‘We’re saying to these folks in these scorching spots, whereas the neighborhood transmission is the place it’s, you are not welcome in NSW,’ she instructed The Today Show.

She later stated checks at airports will begin from Friday.

‘We are taking a look at what we will do moreover and we perceive well being officers shall be conducting some checks on the airport as we communicate,’ she stated.

Ms Berejiklian stated officers might verify ID to decide a customer’s residence earlier than granting entry to NSW.

Meanwhile, a Sydney grocery store employee who examined constructive to COVID-19 after spending two weeks in lodge quarantine in Victoria has been deemed a low-risk by state well being authorities.

A well being employee is seen giving out a coronavirus take a look at in Melbourne on Thursday (pictured) after 36 suburbs had been put on lockdown

The NSW man spent two weeks in lodge quarantine in Victoria and examined constructive to COVID-19 after returning to Sydney and dealing at Woolworths in Balmain.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant stated the person examined constructive to the virus after his employer observed he had minor symptoms.

He labored on the retailer on June 27-28 and 50 workers at the moment are in isolation after being recognized as shut contacts. The retailer has undergone a deep clear.

The man had been in lodge quarantine in Victoria from June 11 to June 26 after flying from Bangladesh. He examined constructive to COVID-19 on day 4 of his quarantine interval.

Dr Chant stated he was assessed as not infectious and cleared of the virus earlier than he was discharged, but it surely’s unclear if this evaluation included one other COVID-19 take a look at.

The man travelled from Melbourne to Sydney on a Jetstar flight JQ510 on June 26 and authorities are contacting passengers who could possibly be thought of shut contacts.

The man had worn a masks on his flight from Melbourne to Sydney, however there are nonetheless considerations he might have contaminated these sitting close to him.

He reported persistent symptoms to NSW Health in Sydney and is believed to have been on the ‘tail finish’ of the an infection whereas he was working on the retailer.

‘The degree of virus detected could be very, very low … however as a result of he is additionally received symptoms we’re simply treating this because the utmost of precaution that he could also be infectious,’ Dr Chant instructed stated on Thursday.

‘We do assess the danger as low.’

She stated remnants of the virus should still exist in folks for up to eight weeks, however individuals are deemed non-infectious in the event that they’re symptom-free for 72 hours and if no less than 10 days have handed for the reason that onset of symptoms.

One affected person in NSW is at the moment in intensive care and 68 individuals are being handled by NSW Health.

The woman, who was ready to obtain the outcomes of a COVID-19 take a look at, was intercepted by police at Central Station in Sydney on Thursday morning (pictured, officers on the station)

Some 3211 whole confirmed circumstances have been reported in NSW from greater than 870,000 COVID-19 checks.

People attempting to enter NSW stadiums from this week may also be required to present their driver’s licence to show they don’t seem to be from Victoria.

But the NSW-Victoria border is not going to be closed.

Meanwhile, limits on attendance numbers in NSW had been relaxed from Wednesday for funerals, weddings, locations of worship and neighborhood sport, so long as the one-person-per-four-square-metre rule applies.