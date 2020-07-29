Melbourne United basketball stars test positive for COVID-19

Melbourne United NBL gamers Mitch McCarron and Jo Lual-Acui have actually checked positive for COVID-19

Training for Victoria’s NBL groups, United and South East Melbourne, has actually been suspended instantly.

McCarron and Lual-Acui were checked and separated as quickly as they began showing signs.

All United gamers and personnel who participated in training on, or after, July 22 will be checked for coronavirus.

Even if the gamers and personnel return an unfavorable test, they will still require to self-isolate for 14 days.

United had actually been training at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.

NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger stated the league was supplying assistance to the 2 Melbourne clubs and impacted gamers.

“Our concern is for players and staff and ensuring that we follow the right protocols to minimise any further risk to the wider community,” he stated.

“We have actually chosen it remains in the very best interests to likewise suspend South East Melbourne training as a preventive procedure.

“Given the current situation in Melbourne, we do not want to take any risks and we will continue to work with the relevant health authorities to ensure all protocols are followed.”

McCarron, a shooting guard, has actually played for United considering that 2018 after a stint with Cairns.

Towering centre Lual-Acui signed up with United in 2015.