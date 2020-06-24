Melbourne travellers from coronavirus hotspots flock to Sydney

Travellers are still flocking to Sydney from Melbourne, despite Gladys Berejiklian urging them to stay home.

Dozens of men and women landed at Sydney Airport on a flight from Melbourne on Wednesday morning.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told travellers from Victoria’s new coronavirus hot spots perhaps not to travel to NSW and has told businesses to turn them away should they do.

Passengers told Daily Mail Australia that just one in ten individuals were wearing face masks on the flight, despite boffins insisting it will help stop the spread of coronavirus in enclosed spaces.

Their arrival comes amid an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in outer-suburban Melbourne, by having an additional 20 cases confirmed on Wednesday.

An 80-year-old man also died on Tuesday night from COVID-19 in Victoria.

NSW reported 10 new cases on Wednesday – all in hotel quarantine – from 13,278 tests.

Passengers carry backpacks through the terminal following the early morning flight from Melbourne to Sydney

Kathy Hollis and Mitch Lawler (pictured) flew to Melbourne for a funeral. They told Daily Mail Australia these were happy to be back Sydney

Jade, who arrived mid-morning from Melbourne, said her Qantas flight had been half-full with all middle seats empty.

‘I’m in Sydney for 2 days for work,’ she told Daily Mail Australia.

‘I do not live in the virus hot spots, and I don’t possess symptoms and so i think it’s fine.’

Nick Kash, 19, flew from Melbourne where that he studies at university, to Sydney for his grandfather’s funeral.

‘The middle seats were empty, that was great. It made me feel a little more comfortable.

‘The staff were providing masks too. I recently flew from Brisbane to Victoria which was better yet, it was a huge international jet, so had loads of space.’

Aoieheann Murphy, who’s from Ireland but lives in Sydney, said: ‘I went to visit friends but we stayed inside your home and did not go anywhere. It absolutely felt somewhat different there, lots of things are closed and many people are worrying.’

Kathy Hollis, 31, and Mitch Lawler, 36, flew to Melbourne for a funeral.

Rick Yeng, 30, was travelling for act as a videographer and had no choice but to attend a gathering in Sydney

‘We certainly wouldn’t have gone by choice,’ she told Daily Mail Australia. ‘It was definitely only a little concerning with the outbreak there, but we had to go. We’re definitely happy to be back.’

Mr Lawler added: ‘The plane was pretty full, but they gave out masks and asked us to wear them which helped somewhat.’

Rick Yeng, 30, was travelling for act as a videographer and had no choice but to attend a gathering in Sydney.

‘I’m flying right back to Melbourne again tonight. I wore a mask but not everybody did. I’ve flown a whole lot during COVID, all for work.’

‘I was in Victoria for a funeral, she was my best friend and so i had to go. I was worried on the flight, so I’m happy to be home.’

Victoria has seen a substantial number of community transmissions within the last two weeks.

Two men ride the escalator at Sydney airport after arriving on the Virgin Australia flight from Melbourne

A group walk through the nearly empty terminal at Sydney airport carrying backpacks

The six hotspots which were identified come in the local government areas of Hume, Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin.

The spike saw NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian have a hardline on travellers arriving from Victoria, telling NSW tourism vendors to turn them away.

‘I would encourage organisations to consider who to allow on the premises and where they truly are coming from,’ Ms Berejiklian said.

There were plenty of bags ready to be collected from baggage claim following the flights from Melbourne

‘I call on all organisations perhaps not to connect to citizens from Melbourne at this time.

‘Have activity elsewhere and I note numerous organisations have taken on that advice.

‘And as for resorts and other locations in NSW, they are at liberty to accept or reject any traveller.’

VICTORIA’S SPIKE IN CORONAVIRUS CASES 23/6: 17 new cases 22/6: 16 21/6: 19 20/6: 25 19/6: 13 18/6: 18 17/6: 21 Source: Department of Health and Human Services

NSW recorded 10 COVID-19 case – in a returned traveller in hotel quarantine – on Wednesday from 13,278 tests.

Some 3150 COVID-19 cases have already been reported in NSW to date, with none in intensive care.

While thousands of Victorians hit the streets to protest included in the Black Lives Matter movement, the state government has pointed the finger at families for Victoria’s recent spike in infections.

Over the week-end, 44 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the state, after Australia enjoyed weeks of single digit transmissions.

On Saturday, Victoria scrapped plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions after another double-digit rise in new cases.

‘It is unacceptable that families anywhere in our state can, just because they desire this to be over, pretend that it’s,’ Premier Daniel Andrews said.

‘It is pretty clear that nowadays…they are perhaps not practising social distancing.’

Mr Andrews forcefully warned sick people against leaving their domiciles, saying just one single person pretending everything is okay could infect numerous others.

‘We simply can not pretend that the virus is finished, that the herpes virus is somehow not within our state,’ he said.

‘It doesn’t matter how many individuals are doing the incorrect thing – everyone, everybody will pay the purchase price if we get to a point where restrictions either localised or across the state need to be re-introduced.