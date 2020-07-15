Melbourne teenager caught driving with no tyre blames society for not teaching him how to change it

A drunk teenager caught driving a vehicle with a missing wheel blamed ‘society’ for not teaching him how to change a tyre, police allege.

The stationary vehicle was spotted blocking a lane on Yarra Road in Warrandyte in Melbourne – which is under lockdown – at 3am on Wednesday.

Police questioned the 19-year-old driver who explained that he and his passenger did not know how to change the tyre, officers allege.

He explained that the tyre was punctured and had continued to drive until the car couldn’t go any further.

The 19-year-old driver told police the tyre was punctured and he didn’t know how to change it (pictured)

The 22-year-old passenger explained to police that it was not their fault they did not know how to change a tyre ,and that it was ‘society’s fault’ for not teaching them.

The driver then underwent a breath test and returned a reading of 0.162, police alleged.

His license was suspended on the spot for 12 months and is expected to be charged on summons with drink driving offences.

The pair were also each fined $1,652 for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.