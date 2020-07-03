Melbourne residents urged to dob their neighbours in for breaking lockdown rules

Melbourne residents are now being urged to dob in anyone they suspect are breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules as police enforcement ramps up in hotspot suburbs.

More than 1,000 police, including members from elite units, will stalk the streets on the month-long lockdown which has been set in 36 suburbs in the city’s north west.

Drones is likewise hovering above neighbourhoods keeping a watchful eye on residents, that will be hit with a $1,652 fine if caught breaking the rules.

The state recorded 66 new cases on Friday, with Premier Daniel Andrews warning more suburbs could soon be locked down.

Victoria Police has been flooded with calls from concerned neighbours and urged people to continue reporting breaches on their internet site or non-emergency phone line.

On average, police received around 3,500 non-urgent calls per day, but following the outbreak of the lethal virus became inundated with up to 11,000 everyday – the majority reporting those flouting the rules.

Automated number plate scanners is likewise used to catch anybody travelling to or from the coronavirus hotspot.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said already seven people was busted breaching strict stay-at-home rules.

Residents living in the hotspots are only permitted to leave their domiciles for work and school, food shopping, giving care and daily exercise.

‘People won’t know where we will be, they’ll not know how long we’ll be there for. But are going to intercepted,’ Commissioner Patton said on Thursday.

‘I want to be absolutely crystal-clear: for those people who are selfish enough to disregard these warnings from the CHO, the deliberate, obvious and blatant breaches, if they are committing that, we will be infringing them.

‘The window of police discretion is just a very small window at the moment, I will assure you, and it’s rapidly closing.’

Police will undoubtedly be enforcing the orders with random vehicle checks similar to random breath tests and will hand out on-the-spot fines.

Each motorist has been asked where they are going, where they have result from and the reason why for their travel.

Restaurants, gyms, pubs and all other non-essential services in the suburbs must once more close their doors.

Affected companies will be compensated with a government cash grant of $5,000.

The Melbourne postcodes with the most infections are 3038, 3031 and 3064

The lockdown, which arrived to force from 11.59pm on Wednesday, will last for four weeks.

‘You could have to have now been on Mars not to understand that the Chief Health Officer’s restrictions apply in these 36 suburbs and that you’re expected to adhere to them,’ Commissioner Patton said.

‘It’s up to us to make sure that those selfish few who are not adhering to the guidelines know there are consequences, and by doing that individuals can help stop the spread.’

Premier Daniel Andrews said the lockdown was ‘deeply painful’ and ‘damaging for businesses’ but insisted that it absolutely was necessary.

‘If we don’t just take these steps now i will be locking down every postcode,’ that he said.

