Melbourne reports another 20 cases of coronavirus

Victoria has reported another 20 cases of COVID-19, as caravan parks prepare to turn away holidaymakers from outbreak hotspots ahead of the school break.

The latest number of infections comes after their state recorded 17 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Three caravan parks on the Great Ocean Road have announced they’ll cancel bookings from travellers who live in COVID-19 hotspots.

The six hotspots have been identified as the town areas of Hume, Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin.

A statement shared to websites for the Lorne Foreshore, Torquay Foreshore and Anglesea Family caravan parks said the cancellations would apply to all bookings up until Monday July 13.

‘We won’t be lifting these restrictions before the Victorian Government advises that community transmission in these areas is under control,’ the statement reads.

‘We will update these details as required, in order to add or subtract an area that’s identified by the latest government information.

‘We regret that we have experienced to make this decision, but we must do everything we could to protect our staff, visitors and small coastal communities at this time.’

