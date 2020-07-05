Melbourne public housing residents give insight into life in COVID-19 lockdown

Residents locked inside Melbourne public housing towers associated with an explosion of coronavirus cases in the city have issued a ‘list of demands’ to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

Angry residents of nine high-rise blocks across Melbourne say they should be in a position to leave their homes for essential reasons, just like the others in locked down suburbs.

They have also demanded all cops be taken off the buildings.

Mr Andrews announced the extreme decision after 108 new cases were recorded on Saturday – the worst result since March 28, the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nine housing commission towers in Flemington, Kensington and North Melbourne have been associated with at least 23 coronavirus cases across 12 households.

Videos shared to social media marketing by residents give an insight into life within the towers – including arguments with police and a swarm of health officials beginning the mass testing process.

A letter distributed through the entire towers and seen by Daily Mail Australia states that any residents of the building who refuse a COVID-19 test will undoubtedly be detained for 15 days.

One video also showed residents using stairwells to move through the entire buildings, despite police being stationed on every floor to prevent gatherings.

As they walked up and down a stairwell, the group of young residents played a song by rapper Akon that has the lyrics: ‘I’m locked up, they will not let me out.’

Other footage shared by residents shows health officials dressed in protective gear beginning the testing process.

All residents of the towers will undoubtedly be tested for COVID-19 sufficient reason for a negative test will be permitted to leave quarantine after five days.

If residents refuse to be tested they’ll be isolated for a further 10 days, a letter seen by Daily Mail Australia states.

‘You will undoubtedly be detained for a further 10 days from the end of the initial detention period in the event that you refuse to be tested for COVID-19 at the request of an authorised official,’ reads the letter.

‘This detention will undoubtedly be required because, having regard to the medical advice, this further detention is fairly necessary for the objective of eliminating or reducing a critical risk.’

Tensions were high on Saturday night as residents complained at maybe not being prepared for the ‘hard lockdown’ and being left without supplies.

They say that very nearly immediately after Mr Andrews’ announcement police begun to swarm the towers to ensure none of the residents left.

Victoria Police have confirmed officers will be stationed on every floor of ever tower.

In one exchange, as a father and daughter tried to leave to buy bread and milk they were told by a police: ‘Go and sleep as part of your building’.

‘You haven’t any right and authority to inform me how to proceed, or what not to do,’ the young woman responded.

Signs are also placed through the entire towers declaring an ’emergency area’.

‘This building and immediate surroundings will be the subject of a declared emergency area,’ the sign read.

‘Victoria Police are satisfied the building and surrounds are subject to a crisis due to the actual or imminent occurrence of an even endangering safety or health.’

Residents in the towers subjected to the ‘hard lockdown’ are on the list of state’s most vulnerable.

Many have fled war or family violence and therefore are dealing with mental illness, disability and low income.

Within hours a list of ‘lockdown residents’ demands’ began circling online, included on the list was a suspension of rent.

Mr Andrews announced on Sunday that residents will not have to cover rent in the next fourteen days and that employed workers who can maybe not go to work will receive $1,500.

I thank each and every one of these for that seemingly small contribution… Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to individuals who have been tested

The premier thanked those in the towers and those who’ve been tested for helping to stop the second wave that is currently ravaging hawaii.

‘I thank everyone of them for that seemingly small contribution, but I truly massive section of our public health response,’ Mr Andrews said.

‘The whole strategy depends on once you understand where the virus is putting in place the appropriate contact tracing and public health interventions to contain the virus.

‘Without the testing numbers, without people coming forward and giving their time and consenting to a test, that is incredibly difficult to learn.’

A distraught woman from one of the public housing towers was pulled from her car by police as she tried to leave the carpark on Sunday morning.

Shocking photos of the disturbing incident show the lady driving her vehicle from the carpark on Racecourse Road, Flemington, as a police chases after her.

Eventually catching up to the lady, he leans inside the open driver’s side window and grabs her by the jacket of which point she slows down the car.

After several other cops rushed to greatly help, the visibly shaken woman was recinded and questioned.

Victoria Police said no people have been arrested since lockdown began within the public housing towers.