Melbourne primary school closed after two students test positive to coronavirus 

Melbourne primary school is closed after two students from the exact same family test positive for coronavirus
A school in Melbourne’s south-east has been shut after two students tested positive to COVID-19.
All staff and students at Pakenham Springs primary school have been ordered to stay home.
An urgent message was sent to parents on Sunday, confirming the two students were from the exact same family.
The school will initially be closed for 24 hours while health officials undertake contact tracing and the grounds are deep cleaned.
More to follow.
