Melbourne McDonald’s worker tests positive for coronavirus   

A McDonald’s worker in Melbourne has tested positive for coronavirus as Victoria battles to cope with an outbreak of the condition.

Staff at the McDonald’s restaurant in Mill Park in the city’s north were sent a message on Friday informing them the worker was self-isolating.

‘When we were informed we immediately reviewed which Crew/ Managers will be in close experience of this employee over the last 14 days,’ a letter to staff read.

‘We have contacted these employees personally and have directed them to self-isolate. They are not in the restaurant.’

The restaurant was closed for a ‘deep clean’ and contains since re-opened.

“The individual is currently self-isolating at home and all potential workplace close contacts have now been instructed never to return to work for 14 days,’ McDonald’s said in a statement.

It comes just weeks after a delivery driver for this Fawkner McDonald’s store, 10 minutes west of Mill Park, sparked a coronavirus outbreak in the region after infecting a worker at a Craigieburn store.

Hundreds of McDonald’s workers were forced to isolate and twelve restaurants across Melbourne’s north were closed as the take out giant scrambled to get the problem under control.

Victoria recorded another 33 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, giving new impetus to a testing blitz, which aims to achieve 50 percent of residents in 10 virus hotspots.

Among those to reportedly test positive was a cleaner at Melbourne’s Flinders St Station.

The cleaner had only spent 30 minutes at the station in the past a couple of weeks, their employer said in a email quoted by the Herald Sun.

Keilor Downs, Broadmeadows, Maidstone, Albanvale, Sunshine West, Hallam, Brunswick West, Fawkner, Reservoir in addition to Pakenham almost all have large rates regarding community transmitting.

‘The first about three days are usually solely dedicated to Keilor Downs and Broadmeadows, but we are going to move to the total amount of those and surrounding suburbs over the course of the 10-day time period,’ Premier Daniel Andrews said upon Thursday.

About 10,000 inhabitants will be examined each day inside the 10 and surrounding suburbs by 800 staff within a fleet of mobile phone testing vehicles.

The premier mentioned the government would not want to enforce local lockdown, but it had been important to to have idea of how a virus will be spreading.

Victoria have been processing 18,000 tests a day, yet that will increase to 25,000, along with NSW, South Australia, Tasmania and Queensland helping to course of action the virus tests.

‘This is a public well-being bushfire so when it comes to the particular bushfires, all of us always interact,’ Mr Andrews mentioned.

Of the 33 new instances, seven are usually returned vacationers, nine are usually linked to identified and included outbreaks, half a dozen emerged following routine screening and the origins of one more 11 instances are below investigation.

Thursday’s physique was the greatest daily amount of new instances in Victoria since the rise started a week ago.

Community engagement from our government parts of Brimbank, Casey, Cardinia, Darebin, Hume in addition to Moreland has additionally been ramped upwards after they had been identified as coronavirus hotspots.