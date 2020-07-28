Melbourne Kmart woman claims wearing mask is ‘the mark of the beast’

A coronavirus conspiracy nut has actually declined to use a mask outside a Melbourne Kmart since they are ‘versus her faith’.

Jacquie Dundee Muller bizarrely declared masks were ‘the mark of the monster’, in recommendation to the Biblical armageddon in the Book of Revelations.

The ‘Lorne mum’ and a good friend approached the store and were come by officers who asked if she had her mask with her.

‘It’s versus my belief, it protests my faith,’ Ms Muller informed the shocked cop who was attempting to to impose the compulsory mask order.

‘Religion … OK can I get your information please,’ he reacted – however she declined.

‘No, I do not authorization, I do not need to provide you my information. What criminal activity have I dedicated?’ Ms Muller answered back.

When the officer informed her she wasn’t wearing a mask in a public location, she required he document HIS information.

He requested paper however she insisted he needed to supply it, while consistently asking what criminal activity she had actually dedicated.

‘You’re the just individual here not wearing a mask,’ the significantly annoyed cop stated as he gestured around the shopping center.

A female senior constable approached and informed Ms Muller the public health order was authorised by a state of emergency situation.

‘We understand the law and I’ve studied the law and there’s no state of emergency situation,’ Ms Muller stated.

‘These aren’t laws, they are regulations, they need authorization. You remain in breach of your oath, which is to secure the individuals.

‘This isn’t securing the individuals, this is promoting regulations.’

‘It’s versus my belief, it protests my faith, I will not use a mask, it’s the mark of the monster – Revelations 13.’

The 2 officers at this moment had adequate and chose to let her off with a caution and leave – however Ms Muller wasn’t done yet.

‘Please take them off often to stop breathing co2,’ she called after them.

Ms Muller is part of a growing group who declare the public health order making mask wearing compulsory in Melbourne is void.

They likewise decline to ever provide their information to authorities at traffic stops and overlook checkpoints restricting motion around Victoria and in between states.

Ms Muller frequently meets fellow conspiracy theorists Louise Munro, Maureen Wilson, and ‘Jodee’ and make videos calling themselves the ‘Lorne mums’.

Other group members consist of Kerry Nash – the infamous ‘Bunnings Karen’ who was apprehended on Saturday after she scolded personnel who informed her to use a mask within.

Dozens of them satisfy in a boxing health club in Cranbourne to talk about ‘the rank conduct of authorities, federal government and media lies’ about coronavirus.

Numerous videos have actually turned up around Melbourne and on the NSW-Queensland border with the obnoxious nuisances spouting suspiciously comparable rubbish.

They are all checking out from the very same script they think will secure them from fines or prosecution, and even enable them to take legal action against authorities for illegal detention.

The in-depth file informs them to overlook all authorities concerns and ask a series of their own that consist of asking officers to detain each other and requiring thousands of dollars for ‘illegal detention’.