Melbourne hotspot door-to-door health officials not given masks

Public health workers have been sent door-to-door in Melbourne’s hotspot suburbs without being given protective masks, a shocking video has revealed.

Hundreds of doorknockers this week hit the streets of 36 suburbs throughout the city handy out information and assess people for potential flu-like symptoms.

Victoria is experiencing another wave of COVID-19 and 10 postcodes were this week came ultimately back to strict lockdown by premier Daniel Andrews.

Mr Andrews also ordered a door-to-door testing blitz in a bid to limit the outbreak.

But shocking video filmed by one local shows doorknockers revealing they are yet to receive protective masks, despite coming face-to-face with around 4,000 people every day.

The footage shows a Melbourne couple driving past a street corner where two dozen health workers are standing around.

‘What have you been doing?’ the woman may be heard asking one worker.

‘We are collecting the information regarding COVID-19,’ replies the person, showing off his COVID-19 Public Health staff badge.

‘The Victorian Government wants us to let them know do you know the conditions of the people, do you know the symptoms individuals are having and encouraging them to get the test,’ his colleague then said.

As the couple continue driving through the suburb they come across still another group of health care workers.

Again pulling up the kerb, the man asks the group why they’re not social distancing after which quizzes them on why they are not wearing masks.

‘Excuse me, is it possible to tell me where your mask is? Why have you been not wearing a mask?’ the person asks.

‘We have no masks,’ the health worker admits.

Close to 30,000 tests are being performed across Victoria every day, with the government desperate to stamp out the danger of the outbreak spreading beyond Melbourne (pictured)

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 8,066 New South Wales: 3,211 Victoria: 2,368 Queensland: 1,067 Western Australia: 611 South Australia: 443 Tasmania: 228 Australian Capital Territory: 108 Northern Territory: 30 TOTAL CASES: 8,066 RECOVERED: 7,092 CURRENT ACTIVE CASES: 458 DEATHS: 104

‘Did the us government not provide them with to you?’ the man asks again.

‘Yeah, we didn’t receive (a mask) but I really hope from tomorrow onwards we’ll get them,’ the health worker said.

Premier Andrews this week said the state was on a ‘knife’s edge’ amid reports many people in the hotspot suburbs were refusing to have tested.

The Labor leader said he believes many were knocking straight back tests since they fear having to devote some time off from work and being left in a financial difficulty.

‘If some body knocks on your own door and says “I’ve got a test kit for you”, your only answer ought to be yes,’ Mr Andrews told The Project.

‘I think you have to understand just why that is the answer.

‘I think there can be some people that don’t have usage of pay, whether sick pay or holiday pay.

‘Their economic circumstances may be very uncertain and the idea of having two days from work when you wait for your test result may be a big challenge.

‘That is the reason why we’ve set up essentially a no questions asked hardship payment, a $1500 payment to deal with that perhaps as a disincentive to getting tested.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services for comment.