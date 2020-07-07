Melbourne goes back into lockdown

The entire of Melbourne shall be positioned back into lock down for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded 191 new instances of coronavirus – its worst determine but.

Residents are solely allowed to go away their houses for work and examine, giving care, searching for necessities and day by day train however solely close to the place they reside.

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton confirmed 37 new instances are linked to outbreaks and 154 are beneath investigation, bringing the state’s whole to 2,824 instances.

Victoria has recorded 191 new instances of coronavirus – its worst determine but. Pictured: Police and nurses carrying protecting gear outdoors tower blocks in north Melbourne

Workers carrying containers of safety provides assist eager key employees protected outdoors locked-down tower blocks in north Melbourne

Volunteers have been delivering meals to public housing residents. Pictured: A stack of meals and provides saved earlier than distribution

One carpet-cleaner described the circumstances within the towers as ‘worse than jail’ as a result of residents will not be allowed outdoors. Pictured: Workers assist ship meals to residents

Thirteen new instances are linked to 9 Melbourne tower blocks which have suffered 69 instances and been positioned beneath exhausting lockdown since Saturday, which means residents can’t go away for any motive with out particular approval.

Pictures from the housing fee blocks as we speak present firefighters wearing hazmat fits getting ready to enter the buildings to ship milk and bread whereas dozens of police stand guard outdoors.

It comes as 650 police and 350 troopers arrange highway blocks and drones alongside the 1,000km-long New South Wales-Victoria border earlier than it’s shut down at midnight tonight for the primary time since Spanish Flu struck in 1919.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott mentioned Victoria ought to assist pay for border closure as a result of it was ‘brought on by a scenario in Melbourne’ as he known as the shutdown a ‘unhappy scenario for Australia’.

Precautions: Firefighters wearing private protecting gear put together to distribute meals all through a public housing tower in North Melbourne

Police presence: Nine public housing towers blocks together with 3,000 residents have been put beneath exhausting lockdown, which means they can not go away for any motive. Pictured: Police at a housing block in North Melbourne

Delivery: The Melbourne Public Tenants Association, on behalf of the 3000 residents within the Flemington and North Melbourne estates, say residents have been left at midnight over enforced exhausting lockdown. Pictured: Firemen ship bread

Locked down: A resident of a housing fee block in north Melbourne presses in opposition to the window as police patrol outdoors

Victoria’s new case whole is the second-highest of any state after New South Wales recorded 212 new instances on 28 March in the course of the peak of the pandemic in Australia.

But lots of these had been returned travellers and their shut contacts, which means the Victoria outbreak is way extra harmful and a ‘menace to the nation’ as a result of the instances are transmitting quickly among the many local people.

Earlier as we speak federal well being minister Greg Hunt mentioned broadening the lockdown in Victoria was on the desk.

‘I do not assume that anyone can rule out that if the illness continues to unfold, there may very well be additional restrictions,’ he advised the Nine’s Today present.

‘I believe it is essential to be open and sincere about that. At this stage, once more, it seems primarily city Victoria.

‘But we even have to reply to the info as they happen and we have at all times recognized this notion of rings of containment, of isolating the hotspots after which figuring out from there.’

This graph exhibits how neighborhood transmission has soared

His feedback got here as:

New South Wales recorded seven new virus instances, together with a Newcastle man launched from quarantine

Queensland reported its first case in additional than two weeks, a returned solider in resort quarantine

The federal authorities agreed to cap numbers flying into Western Australia at 525 per week

WA, the ACT and the NT recorded zero new instances

SA elevated border measures to ban Victorians by eradicating the two-week quarantine choice

Four of Victoria’s new instances associated to an outbreak amongst emergency division workers at Northern Hospital Epping, which now totals eight workers and one family contact.

The emergency division stays open with a short lived discount in non-urgent elective surgical procedure and outpatient appointments.

A brand new case has additionally been confirmed in a workers member on the Assisi aged care facility in Rosanna, in Melbourne’s northeast.

The workers member didn’t work whereas infectious and widespread testing of workers and residents on the facility will start on Tuesday.

Staff endeavor contact tracing in north Melbourne are discovering that some sufferers are reluctant to share their shut contacts, based on the Herald-Sun.

The newspaper stories that in some instances residents have been advised by officers they’re an in depth contact so long as 5 days after they met a confirmed affected person.

Meanwhile, residents of the 9 locked-down towers mentioned they really feel let down by an absence of communication, meals and provides. Some have complained they’ve needed to go hungry as a result of officers haven’t introduced them sufficient to eat.

The Melbourne Public Tenants Association, on behalf of the residents within the Flemington and North Melbourne estates, say residents have been left at midnight for the reason that state authorities’s exhausting lockdown was enforced on Saturday.

Victoria’s new case whole is the second-highest of any state after New South Wales recorded 212 new instances on 28 March. Pictured: Firefighters distribute milk and bread to tower block residents

Earlier as we speak federal well being minister Greg Hunt mentioned broadening the lockdown in Victoria was on the desk. Pictured: Firefighers in hazmat fits and police at a north Melbourne tower block

Helpers arrive with meals in purchasing trollies which shall be distributed by firefighters all through a public housing tower in North Melbourne

A firefighter is seen carrying private protecting gear previous to distributing meals all through a public housing tower in North Melbourne

Workers unload meals and provisions from the back of a ute which shall be distributed by firefighters all through a public housing tower in North Melbourne

Where are Victoria’s new coronavirus instances? * 13 infections relate to the North Melbourne and Flemington public housing towers, with the entire now 69 * 12 new instances are linked to the Al-Taqwa College outbreak, bringing that whole to 90 * Four new instances have been linked to the Northern Hospital in Epping, with the entire now 9. * One case linked to Aitken Hill Primary School in Craigieburn with that outbreak now at 10 * The remaining new instances are linked to present household clusters in Truganina, Patterson Lakes/Lysterfield, Fawkner and Sunshine West * One new case has additionally been confirmed in a workers member on the Assisi Aged Care facility in Rosanna, who didn’t work whereas infectious

In a letter to the federal Acting Chief Medical Officer, Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services, Premier Andrews and Victoria Police, the affiliation describes how residents had been pressured to attend 24 hours for meals and different necessities like child formulation, nappies and medicine.

When the meals arrived it was ‘at greatest, questionable pre-packaged meat-like meals gadgets that don’t look appropriate for human consumption’.

‘Furthermore, the supply of the meals was tossed to the ground on a single piece of paper in entrance of the residents’ residence doorways in small parts of 1 meals merchandise per family,’ the letter mentioned.

One carpet-cleaner described the circumstances as ‘worse than jail’ as a result of residents will not be allowed outdoors.

Dozens of instances from the Melbourne outbreak have been traced back to breaches within the resort quarantine system after personal safety guards interacted with sufferers and took the virus dwelling to their households.

As Victoria battles a snowballing outbreak, NSW reported seven new instances of COVID-19 on Tuesday from 9,746 assessments, together with a person who examined detrimental in resort quarantine earlier than returning dwelling to Newcastle on Sunday and growing respiratory signs. He and his shut contacts have been positioned into isolation.

The different six instances had been in travellers in resort quarantine. Two possible coronavirus instances are being investigated within the Albury space after returning optimistic outcomes on preliminary testing within the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.

Health officers mentioned the 2 instances had been present process additional testing however had not but been included within the state’s confirmed case load.

One suspected case had lately been to Melbourne however returned earlier than hotspot journey restrictions got here into drive.

NSW Health is organising a pop-up clinic in Albury from Tuesday and is urging residents within the space with even gentle signs to get examined.

Workers in full hazmat fits are seen getting ready meals and care packages for residents of 12 Sutton Street in North Melbourne

A police officer seems up at residence constructing home windows via his binoculors at 120 Racecourse Road in Flemington

Minister says Victoria ought to pay for border closure NSW Police Minister mentioned the Victorian authorities ought to assist pay for the shut down from Tuesday night time. ‘I might assume that will be the first rate factor to do, given that is an outbreak that is brought on by a scenario in Melbourne,’ he mentioned. ‘But we will not depend on different governments to do the suitable factor on a regular basis. ‘So so far as the New South Wales Government is anxious, we’ll be offering the monetary assist that is mandatory. ‘Obviously with the defence assist, that comes inside every particular person settlement, the appliance that is made.’ Mr Elliot expressed sympathy for folks in Melbourne, saying: ‘It is a tragic scenario for Australia. I imply, it is the second largest metropolis, it is the second strongest metropolitan economic system. ‘I really feel for the folks of Melbourne who’ve definitely tried to do the suitable factor. But they have been let down by various circumstances.’

Queensland recorded its first case of the virus in two weeks on Tuesday, a soldier who returned from abroad and examined optimistic in resort quarantine.

South Australia recorded zero new instances and introduced that it was ramping up border measures to fully ban Victorians by eradicating the choice for them to quarantine for 2 weeks upon arrival from midnight tomorrow.

Since final Monday Victoria has detected 823 new infections, solely 14 of whom are returned abroad travellers in resort quarantine.

This is radically totally different from the spike in instances throughout a number of states in late March and early April which noticed giant numbers of returning Australians check optimistic.

Locally acquired instances are extra harmful as a result of the sufferers will not be in quarantine and may extra simply transmit the virus across the neighborhood.

Paul Komesaroff, Professor of Medicine at Monash University, advised Daily Mail Australia the scenario in Victoria, the place 12 postcodes have been put back into lockdown, is alarming.

‘It is an especially harmful scenario and the protection of all the nation is at stake,’ he mentioned.

Since final Monday Victoria has detected 823 new infections, solely 14 of whom are returned abroad travellers in resort quarantine. Pictured: Covid testers in Melbourne on Tuesday

8 Fire vans are seen parked on Mount Alexander Road out the entrance of the fee flats at 130 Racecourse Road.

Thirteen new instances are linked to 9 Melbourne tower blocks which have suffered 69 instances and been positioned beneath exhausting lockdown since Saturday. Pictured: A policeman on Tuesday on the north Melbourne towers

‘Clearly there’s a main downside that has required draconian measures which needs to be supported by Victorians to guard their security.

Professor Komesaroff mentioned he supported the border shut downs and localised lockdown measures which have proved profitable in different international locations corresponding to South Korea and Singapore.

‘This a really totally different scenario that we have not seen beforehand and we now have to do what he need to do,’ he mentioned.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian mentioned the scenario was ‘very totally different’ to the earlier spike earlier this yr.

‘The overwhelming majority of instances that New South Wales and different states had been experiencing had been from abroad travellers or the direct contacts,’ she mentioned.

‘All of the instances that the Premier Andrews introduced as we speak are from neighborhood transmission.

‘This is unprecedented in Australia. That is why the choice of the New South Wales Government [to shut the border] is unprecedented. We haven’t seen something like this.’

There are 55 NSW-Victoria border crossings over greater than 1,000 kilometres and they are going to be manned by police and troopers with drones and highway blocks when the border is shut from 12.01am tonight.

Anyone getting into NSW from Victoria with out a allow shall be fined $11,000 and will face six months in jail.