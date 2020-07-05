Melbourne Cup aim for Dashing Willoughby | Racing News

Dashing Willoughby moved a step nearer to an end-of-season outing in the Melbourne Cup following a battling success in the Coral Henry II Stakes at Sandown.

Last year’s Queen Vase winner caused it to be two wins from as much starts this year, following up his comeback Listed victory at Newmarket in the rescheduled Group Three.

Displaying a willing attitude for Oisin Murphy, the Nathaniel gelding found plenty on his return to two miles to help keep Spanish Mission at bay with a length and a quarter.

Trainer Andrew Balding said of the 11-4 winner: “It really was good. We made a mess of it this past year running him too many times. Just with a bit of gap between his races appears to really suit him and he was obviously in good form today.

“These stayers put their heart and soul to the races and so they take a lot out of themselves. I probably hadn’t appreciated that with him last year and we probably went to the well maybe once or twice too many.

“He looked good at Newmarket last time. It is very pleasing, as the owner Mick Mariscotti was the financial director at Coral and it will give him great delight to taking Coral’s sponsorship money.”

Though Dashing Willoughby was introduced at 10-1 by Paddy Power for the Qatar Goodwood Cup by Paddy Power, the Kingsclere handler hinted he might keep Dashing Willoughby fresh for a tilt at next month’s Lonsdale Cup at York.

He added: “Obviously we will have a look at Goodwood, but the likelihood is that we will wait for the Lonsdale and go there. He has done enough today to get in a Melbourne Cup if that is a goer in the autumn. That will be very much his goal.”