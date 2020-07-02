Melbourne coronavirus spread to Northern Territory first case for two months from returned traveller

The Northern Territory has recorded its first coronavirus case in two months after a returned traveller from Victoria brought the disease on the border.

A Darwin local inside their 30s had quarantined for two weeks in a hotel before staying with family in a Melbourne virus hotspot for several days.

Upon returning to Darwin, they tested positive for coronavirus.

It had been 60 days because the last confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Northern Territory on April 6.

NT Health Minister Natasha Fyles unveiled there was a fresh case in the Top End throughout a press conference on Thursday.

‘We have a traveller, a Darwin person, in their 30s who returned from overseas. They undertook quarantine in Melbourne,’ she said.

‘They then did have a couple of days and so they were sticking to family in another of the spot locations in Melbourne, I am aware, before they certainly were able to get a flight – Melbourne-Brisbane, Brisbane-Darwin.

‘They found its way to Darwin on Monday starting to feel unwell and were tested and those results came through last night.

‘They’re now in the care of Royal Darwin Hospital in isolation and I want to reassure the city – there is minimal experience of the broader community.’

More to come.