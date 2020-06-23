Melbourne Coles worker tests positive for COVID-19 as city fears coronavirus second wave

A Coles worker at a distribution centre in Melbourne has tested positive for COVID-19 – as Victorians are told to stay far from parts of the city that have emerged as hotspots for the virus.

The supermarket giant confirmed on Tuesday morning the employee at the Laverton distribution centre in the city’s south-west is self-isolating and that state health officials had visited the site.

A few staff who had previously been in close contact with the infected team member were also self-isolating and have been told to have tested for COVID-19, a Coles spokesperson said.

The staff member at the Laverton distribution centre (pictured) in the city’s south-west is self-isolating as well as other workers have been in close contact with them

‘As an added precaution, Coles has conducted additional deep cleans of the facility,’ the supermarket chain said in a statement.

‘Distribution centre team members don’t manually handle individual grocery products, which are packaged in larger crates and cartons all through distribution.’

The confirmed case comes as Victoria battles against a second wave of COVID-19 infections – with the state recording 17 cases on Tuesday.

Of the new infections, 11 are from an unknown source, marking its 17th consecutive day of double-digit infections.

Six areas have already been identified as hotspots for the coronavirus – Hume and Brimbank in Melbourne’s north and west, Casey and Cardinia in the city’s southeast and Moreland and Darebin in the north.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has recommended against going to Melbourne and encouraged organizations in her state to deny service to travellers from the newest hotspots.

A cashier works behind a protective glass shield at a Coles supermarket in Sydney on June 17. Coles said it has conducted additional deep cleans of the facility following the staff member at the Laverton facility tested positive

Australians have been warned to stay far from six council in Melbourne: Hume, Casey and Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin

Victorian health minister Jenny Mikakos said she also hadn’t ruled out enforcing mandatory isolation in certain suburbs if coronavirus infections continued to spike.

‘In the legal directions which have come in, we’ve not issued stay-at-home instructions for those hotspot areas, but needless to say we do not rule such a thing out,’ Ms Mikakos said.

Cases are required to continue rising in the areas, with an increase of than 1,000 close contacts of the state’s 125 active cases already identified.

Two Victorian schools were closed on Tuesday after students were among those who tested positive to COVID-19.

Brunswick East Primary School and Keilor Views Primary School, both in Melbourne virus hot spots, will shut their doors for three days.

Premier Daniel Andrews admitted the spike in community transmissions was a cause for concern.

‘I know and recognize that so many Victorian, perhaps all Victorians want this to be over. But we simply can’t pretend that the herpes virus is gone,’ he told reporters on Tuesday.

Victorians are seen wearing face masks as they leave Melbourne’s Flinders Street Station on Sunday (pictured) as cases grow across Victoria

‘It will be here. It travels so fast. It is really infectious.

‘So what we can make sure of is that you will have some significant community transmission within those numbers.

‘There can be an acceptable degree of new cases. We’re perhaps not at that point now. The level of community transmission that we have is excessive.’